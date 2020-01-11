The survivor of a HART bus attack questions the effectiveness of the proposed traffic safety legislation

Loading...

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – After two malicious attacks against HART bus drivers in 2019, HART is working with lawmakers to improve road safety across the state.

The law to protect officers in uniform filed this week would:

require the installation of protective barriers in public transport

require the maximum sentence for an attack on a transit worker to be posted

require mandatory driver training to mitigate and mitigate potentially violent situations

Increase the current improvement in attacks on a uniformed officer (transit worker, law enforcement and other first responders) from a 1st degree crime to a 3rd degree crime.

HART has already implemented the first three proponents of the law and asked other transport companies to do so.

The bill is sponsored by State Representative Michael Beltran from Tampa.

While appreciating the gesture, HART driver Schnaider Prophete fears that passing the measure will not do much to ensure driver safety.

“If you do something like this, it shouldn’t be based on emotion,” he said. “It should be done so that it is effective.”

Prophete, a long-time HART operator, survived a malicious attack by a passenger with a box cutter in November. This week he told 8 On Your Side from his hospital bed that he had asked HART for protective shields years ago, but was refused.

HART started installing protective barriers after another driver, Thomas Dunn, was stabbed and killed in May 2019. The Prophet’s attack forced him to speed up the process. By the end of 2019, he promised a sign for every HART bus.

“You can’t argue with people who are mentally ill or under the influence of substances,” he said.

Prophet returned to work a few weeks after the attack, but continues to do light work as he is still recovering.

“I try to deal with it every day,” he said.

A HART spokesman told 8 On Your Side Friday that the agency is still working on installing protective barriers, but that by the weekend every bus should be equipped.