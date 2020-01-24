The suspicion of an arsonist behind a series of fires in African-American churches could change the case

Holden Matthews

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – A suspect who is due to go to court next month for a series of fires in African American churches in Louisiana is now due to receive a hearing on the change of application.

Holden Matthews did not plead guilty to federal charges resulting from arson in churches in southern Louisiana. However, a court reports that a hearing on the plea change is due in Lafayette on February 10.

Court records show that legal hearings have been held in the case. The lawyers in the case did not immediately return calls asking for more information.

Three historic African-American churches were burned down in 10 days in and around the city of Opelousas, about 225 kilometers west of New Orleans in St. Landry, from the end of March. Matthews’ father is a pastor.

The indictment accuses Matthews of three cases of “willful damage to religious property,” which the Department of Justice says is a hate crime under the Church Arson Prevention Act. He is also charged with three cases in which he “uses fire to commit a crime”.

Matthews is white and the churches served black communities. However, the indictment does not mention the breed. It is said that the fires were started “because of the religious character” of the properties.

Investigators said Matthews was interested in “Black Metal,” an extreme sub-genre of heavy metal music. Music was in some cases associated with fires in Christian churches in Norway in the 1990s.