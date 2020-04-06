The Swedes’ confidence in the government has severely tested the spike in coronavirus deaths

Hakan Savllind’s coffee shop in Stockholm looks like a return to what life was like before the arrival of COVID-19.

There is a constant flow of customers entering the bar, standing in a well-spaced line and waiting for their turn to order cappuccino or americanos.

Subsequently, some sit down, pull out their computers and chat with other customers seated at two or three empty tables away.

“I feel that our customers are following the guidelines. They are keeping their distance. They are not close to each other,” Savllind, a 24-year-old barista, told a freelance producer who interviewed him in his coffee for CBC News .

“It’s nice for me to see that they take measures seriously. People are very careful.”

Global outlier

So far, Sweden has been a notable outlier in the global fight against coronavirus.

Considering that schools and businesses have been ordered closed and almost or total blockade is now being applied across much of Europe – and Canada – this is not the case in Stockholm.

While meetings of over 50 people have been banned, elementary and secondary schools remain open.

Daycares are also open, as are hairdressers, gyms and many retail stores.

The country’s center-left government, led by Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, has published guidelines on social distancing and behavior aimed at limiting the spread of the virus and has expected the Swedes to respect them.

A sign assures people that the bar is open during the coronavirus epidemic outside a pub in Stockholm on March 26th. (Colm Fulton / Reuters)

“I think the measures are sufficient,” said Tures Stronberg, a 59-year-old technical consultant from Stockholm, who spoke to our producer in the capital.

“Many people take their responsibility seriously not to spread the virus – so I think we’ll have to fight for it. I’m not worried.”

This weekend, however, there were indications that despite public statements of confidence in the strategy, the Swedish government could lay the groundwork for confrontation.

Swedish media have reported that the government wants parliament to grant it broad powers to impose new emergency measures, such as ordering businesses to close and close the transit.

That said, the SVT broadcaster also reports that the plan has been renewed, and the legislation will continue to give Parliament a voice over any new restrictions.

Children from a Stockholm nursery school cross an intersection in the capital. Schools and kindergartens remain open in the country. (Alexander Ljbojevic)

Swedish health agency officials say they are in the midst of a fight against COVID-19 which they believe is long.

Sustainable measures

In an interview with CBC News, deputy chief epidemiologist Anders Wallensten said that people will eventually ignore orders to stay at home if they are too strict, so it is best to take measures that can be sustained over a long period of time.

Trust in government is also key, he says.

“We also believe that most people in Sweden are very good at following the advice of the authorities, and therefore, perhaps there is a difference in the need to have laws on certain things. So it could be a difference between Sweden and other countries. “.

For a time, the strategy seemed to be successful as Sweden’s COVID-19 cases remained on par with its neighbors, although many companies – even ski resorts – remained open in late March.

People enjoy the sun in Malmo, Sweden on Sunday, while the spread of COVID-19 continues. (Johan Nilsson / TT News / Reuters)

But in the past few days, there has been a dramatic spike in deaths. Reuters reported Monday that Sweden had 477 coronavirus-related deaths (an increase of 76 deaths since Sunday) and 7,206 cases (an increase of 376 since Sunday).

Per capita, it is more than three times more than next door in Norway, which has imposed much stricter quarantine measures.

Even more worryingly, the health agency also confirms that COVID-19 cases have been detected in a third of nursing homes in the capital Stockholm.

At the beginning of the coronavirus epidemic, the British government attempted to adopt a similar permissive approach, with public health authorities initially suggesting that it would be possible to manage the epidemic by protecting older and more vulnerable populations by letting young people get infected. .

The strategy was abandoned after a report published by Imperial College London in the UK in mid-March suggested that Britain’s emergency departments and intensive care beds would quickly be overwhelmed by patients.

Modeling the report suggested that without mitigation measures, half a million people could die in the UK by August, and even with moderate efforts there could still be a quarter of a million deaths.

Stable health system

However, until Friday, Wallensten suggested that there is no imminent plan for Sweden to change its strategy.

“I said no one can be sure how this disease affects their country – but we are doing everything we can to make sure the health system is able to manage it.”

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said there are no imminent plans for Sweden to change its liberal COVID-19 policies. (Jonas Ekstromer / TT News / Reuters)

Many other health professionals have urged the country’s prime minister to align with other nations and impose much stricter residence rules.

“I think all the other closed countries will be able to better manage their health problems,” said Cecelia Söderberg-Nauclér, an infectious disease expert with 30 years of experience in studying the immune system.

She was one of 2,000 medical professionals who recently signed a petition to urge the Swedish government to replace voluntary measures with enforcement measures.

“The problem is that this virus is spreading so fast, which means that there are too many people getting sick at the same time and you are causing hospitals to collapse, so they don’t get along,” Söderberg-Nauclér told CBC News. in an interview.

“I usually say that this virus is more of a dangerous virus for society than for the individual.”

Children are an engine

A crucial step he claims would be to close Swedish schools immediately. While children appear to be less affected by the COVID-19 virus than adults, they act as carriers, he says.

“They can still be an engine of the whole infection in society. Basically I’m an engine.”

Dr Cecilia Söderberg-Nauclér, an expert in infectious diseases, fears that other countries that have closed their society more completely will do better than Sweden. (Alexander Ljubojevic)

Dr. Lynora Saxinger, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Alberta, says Canadian provinces have rejected the most permissive Swedish approach, as most public health experts consider it inherently risky.

“The difference between a complete block and a slightly permissive effect is really profound. So you’re taking a big risk trying to perfect it,” he said in an interview.

“You seem to be playing chicken with the fact that there are limited (medical) resources.”