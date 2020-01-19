The sweet, hollow song of the failed Democrats hopeful

“The history of America is not yet finished,” said Senator Cory Booker, a New Jersey Democrat, recently – actually it was last February – in the literal and proverbial snow of New Hampshire, but now the story of Cory is.

On Monday, more than a year after the start of the marathon campaign for the Democratic President’s nomination, and just three weeks before the first major votes in 2020 in the Granite State and beyond, Booker became the last of more than two dozen candidates and pretends to be his Abandoning the search for Donald, Melania and Barron Trump’s expulsion from the White House. The Senator’s surrender came in thousands of speeches and millions of dollars after he began his journey to nowhere with the loud cry of a pinball and billiard hall in Manchester, New Hampshire: “You can’t lead people if you take them People don’t love! ‘

The problem was that not enough people with insufficient money loved Cory Booker in return. Like all other early school leavers, the young, hip, round-headed senator could not collect enough percentage points in enough opinion polls to qualify for the next democratic debate, and he could not add up enough money to drive him over the hustle and bustle there is only one statesman left to take over the commander-in-chief.

America’s incumbent president was clearly staggered when another Spartacus fell on his sword.

“Really Big Breaking News (kidding),” Trump tweeted on Monday when the story became known. “Booker, who was in the zero-election area, has just left the democratic presidential election. Now I can just rest tonight. I was so worried that one day I would have to compete with him! “

For the love guru Marianne Williamson and ex-Quebecker Kamala Harris, not to mention the train of the other members of the congress and seats and ex-governors as well as countless locomotives, tyros and tycoons, it has been found that the Democrats are spectacularly exhausting for everything free expensive waste of time.

All of those 99 county bus tours and farms in Iowa, and all those ecclesiastical evening meals and gospel choirs in South Carolina, proved pointless to be a cruel ruse of loyalists who believed they had selected a waiting president. For the failed aspirants, shamelessly rummaging for newsletters from large and small contributors is also over, at least until 2023.

Fifty weeks ago, a Maclean reporter watched Kamala Harris whip thousands of snow-covered anti-trumpers into and out of a wheezing foam inside and outside a cathedral in Portsmouth, NH. “I plan to pursue the case against people who don’t tell the truth! “She scolded. It was great as a theater. But when this show goes dark, nobody gets a refund.

For the diverse losers, the only question left is how to say goodbye to reality. Consequently:

“It’s important to know when it’s not your time,” tweeted Kirsten Gillibrand, the New York feminist senator who gave up the ghost in August.

“I found that it was simply not our time,” admitted Julian Castro, the former mayor of San Antonio, who suggested that Joe Biden lost his memory, although Castro lags the former vice president in the polls. odd percent to almost zero.

“They give me hope for what our country can achieve,” said Steve Bullock, Governor of Montana, when he packed it up.

“I took stock and looked at it from all sides and in the past few days I have made one of the most difficult decisions of my life,” was the swan song by Sen. Harris in December.

“I’m not a billionaire,” she wrote in a social media post. “I can’t fund my own campaign. And as the campaign progresses, it becomes increasingly difficult to find the money we need to compete.”

(Somehow, non-billionaires Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Amy Klobuchar stopped at the time of printing. But few politicians have the humility to admit that their problem wasn’t cash, but their own incoherent platforms, pockmarked past, and unattractive personalities.)

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D, NY) eyed Sen. Bernie Sanders (1st Vt.) During a press conference at the US Capitol on January 9, 2020. Sen. Gillibrand suspended her campaign for the Democratic nomination for president in August. 2019, while Sanders remains a leader in the weeks leading up to the first caucuses and primaries. (Allen Abel)

“We gave a voice to the forgotten communities and people in the United States,” invented Congressman Tim Ryan from Ohio when he gave up zero percent in the polls in October. (The culmination of Ryan’s campaign was when he growled after a mass shoot in Texas and Ohio: “Frankly, the Republicans have to bring their shit together and stop turning to the NRA because people are killed.”)

“This trip was more exciting and rewarding than I ever imagined,” enthused John Hickenlooper, Governor of Colorado.

“It was a great honor to represent our state on the national stage in the President’s race,” agreed Jay Inslee, Hickenlooper’s Washington counterpart, when he got out. “I want to continue to stand against Donald Trump with you and reject his hurtful and divisive agenda.”

“My presidential campaign ends today, but it is also the beginning of a new passage for the topics our campaign was on,” said Congressman Eric Swalwell of the California Finale. “We need a candidate who has been tested … Because Trump is the best political puncher in American politics, anyone who is sent to this debate stage has to throw a blow at the end of the campaign, throw a blow and then unite the country . “

“These are not times of despair. It’s just time to get up, ”Marianne Williamson reassured her when she got out last week. “Things are changing quickly and dramatically in this country and I am convinced that something is awakening among us. A policy of conscience is still possible. And yes . , , Love will prevail. “

And then there was Beto O’Rourke, the charismatic Irish Texan with the Mexican nickname and the perfect young family, who raised $ 6 million in contributions within hours of joining and called for comparisons with John F. Kennedy. It was O’Rourke who warned the nation’s shooters during an early debate that “Hell, yes, we’ll take your AR-15!” It was O’Rourke who streamed his own teeth cleaning live.

“Our campaign has always been about seeing clearly, speaking honestly and acting decisively,” said O’Rourke, when he burned out shortly after Halloween after running out of money, if not imagined. “With this in mind: I announce that I will not serve for the country as a candidate or nominee.”

“Oh no, Beto just got out of the race for the president even though he said he was” born for it “, Donald Trump tweeted at the time. “I do not believe that!”

