The Swiss National Bank has fallen the most since 1907 due to Coronavirus

Reuters Zurich

latest update: April 23, 2020, 12:55 PM IST

The Swiss National Bank on Thursday announced a 38.2 billion Swiss franc ($ 39.34 billion) quarterly recession, while the Cronorueus crisis shattered the value of its assets and currency stocks.

The central bank’s stock lost 31.9 billion francs in value as the virus’s economic impact sent markets to a standstill, while the country also suffered a loss of 17.1 billion francs in exchange rates as rising francs devalued stocks. It became foreign. And bonds

The loss is the largest quarterly fall in SNB since its inception in 1907. Economists at UBS predict a loss of 30 billion francs.

“In the first quarter of 2020, it was dominated by the global spread of coronavirus,” the SNB said. “Measures to curb the epidemic have seriously affected the financial markets since the middle of the quarter, and so has the SNB.”

The SNB has about $ 800 billion in foreign currency investment, mostly in bonds and stocks created through a long-running campaign to devalue the Swiss franc, which it describes as “even more valuable.”

The currency rose to its highest level against the euro this week since July 2015 as investors sought out Cronor Virus shelters for safe havens.

The search for safe havens has benefited SNB’s gold reserves, with investors raising the precious metal to 2.8 billion francs.

The central bank also made a profit of 300 million francs from the negative interest rate, accusing commercial banks of overnight money for parking.

Negative negative rates of 0.75% – and currency interventions – are being used by SNB to reduce demand for the franc, which is hurting Swiss exporters.

However, the loss is unlikely to change SNB’s policy on currency interventions and negative rates to weaken Frank, said UBS economist Alessandro B.

“The bank continues to attract foreign currency due to the sale of francs to weaken the currency, as seen by recent deposit data, which indicates an increase in foreign exchange interventions in recent weeks,” Bee said.

“It’s not a goal for the SNB to make a profit, it’s an attempt to prevent the rapid rise of the franc, and it’s ready to accept the losses.”