The Sword Announces Two Vocation Spanning Compilations

It really is been two many years since THE SWORD made a decision to choose a break, but the Austin, Texas significant rockers are unsheathed after a lot more: two vocation-spanning collections will be introduced simultaneously, each showcasing the technically dazzling, riff-weighty and much-reaching metallic that the band has been recognized for considering the fact that forming 15 a long time ago.

“Conquest Of Kingdoms”, an explosive a few-disc vinyl assortment of rarities and oddities, features 30 tracks (16 previously unreleased) and is housed in a triple-gatefold package deal, such as B-sides, oddities and stay recordings of admirer favorites like “Freya”, “Iron Swan” and “Hearth Lances Of The Historical Hyperzephyrians”, as well as protect variations of “Immigrant Tune” (LED ZEPPELIN), “Awful Puppies and Funky Kings” (ZZ Top), “She” (KISS), “Forever My Queen” (PENTAGRAM) and more. A truncated electronic model will also be offered. In addition to the typical vinyl release, a constrained-edition color variant (1,000 pressings worldwide) will also be readily available solely by way of TheSwordOfficial.com, CraftRecordings.com, as properly as independent merchants.

“Chronology 2006-2018” is a a few-disc CD compendium, which — in addition to the aforementioned rarities — also contains THE SWORD‘s greatest hits and fan favorites. Distilling the band’s comprehensive discography, this assortment contains 52 tracks (12 earlier unreleased), such as the studio recordings of “Freya”, “Iron Swan”, “Cloak Of Feathers” and “Deadly Nightshade”. The established also features expansive new liner notes with contributions from the band, as well as Lars Ulrich (METALLICA), Mark Morton (LAMB OF GOD) and Neil Fallon (CLUTCH).

Equally titles will be launched on June 5 and are available for pre-buy today. Accompanying the pre-order is an advance one of a beforehand unreleased variation of “Freya”, recorded dwell at Stubbs in Austin, Texas in 2011. Hear to the keep track of underneath and pre-help you save/pre-buy “Conquest Of Kingdoms” in this article.

THE SWORD draw from a huge array of influences and tricky-rock genres. First conceived in 2003, the band hit their stride about a year later on, when founding vocalist and guitarist J.D. Cronise joined forces with guitarist Kyle Shutt, bassist Bryan Richie and drummer Trivett Wingo for a a great deal raved-about overall look at Austin’s famed SXSW festival. Nationwide touring stints with all people from CLUTCH to indie rock darlings …AND YOU WILL KNOW US BY THE Trail OF Lifeless followed, and by 2006, THE SWORD launched their remarkably anticipated debut album, “Age Of Winters”.

From there they went on to release 7 additional studio albums tour with the likes of METALLICA, LAMB OF GOD, TRIVIUM, KYUSS Life! and OPETH and see their songs attain hundreds of thousands as a result of placements in the Guitar Hero movie video game sequence (“Freya”) and the cult typical film Jennifer’s Physique” (“Celestial Crown”).

About their 17-12 months career, THE SWORD have verified on their own to be a person of the most prolific and revered bands in steel — not only by fans, but also by the media and their friends.

In the “Chronology” package deal liner notes, Ulrich exclaims: “THE SWORD blew my head. The greatest music usually seems like it threads by means of, and is part of, some type of lineage, some form of continuity, some sort of historical past, but constantly with its possess supplemental X component… For me, they had been one of the couple of with that aforementioned supplemental X issue, so we must certainly celebrate their inspirational new music.”

Morton recollects: “THE SWORD was a band I experienced been waiting around for… a band that I wished I was in… a significant blues, acid rock, psychedelic, intergalactic riff paradise. In my estimation, THE SWORD was the ideal mix of BLACK SABBATH, BLUE CHEER, Cream, Jimi Hendrix, Snooze and CLUTCH… someway familiar nonetheless very clean at the exact same time.”

Fallon adds: “The phrase ‘world building’ is usually reserved for science fiction and fantasy. But I consider you could apply it to THE SWORD as perfectly. The lyrics and music capture the spirit of what 1st attracted me to heavy steel, particularly, the escapism. There’s only a handful of bands that do this convincingly, and THE SWORD is just one of them.”

These two new collections present a extensive and unmatched deep-dive practical experience into the band’s profession, generating them an necessary addition to the assortment of any enthusiast of weighty tunes. Now, with the double release of “Conquest Of Kingdoms” and “Chronology 2006–2018”, THE SWORD have complied an intensive and vital selection that celebrates their legacy and remarkable again catalog.

Richie states that it was only the suitable time to revisit the band’s vocation so significantly.

“We’ve acquired all these distinctive 7″s and a break up report or two, that had been pressed in 1,000 quantities — maybe people today heard those tracks on a YouTube stream in not seriously the finest high-quality,” he says. “As the band had absent on hiatus, we experienced this prosperity of materials to share which include are living sets — issues that were sitting down on my hard drive for a long time, issues that ended up offered to me at exhibits. It appeared like the ideal time.”

Cronise describes the variations in between the two formats and the methodology for compiling these: “The CD package will be additional of a profession retrospective with choices from each of our albums as perfectly as the rarities and B-sides and points. Form of a mini box set, you could say. The set will include things like a booklet with essays and pics, to make it specific and excess. Whereas the LP release [‘Conquest Of Kingdoms’] is far more streamlined, with just the B-aspect and rarities substance. Individually for me, that is what’s interesting about the releases. A ton of that stuff I in no way considered would see the light of day but I constantly believed was seriously amazing and was proud of.”

THE SWORD lately announced that it will be hitting the road to tour North America with PRIMUS on their “A Tribute To Kings” tour. The band will also be playing a quantity of headline demonstrates.

Talking about playing stay, Richie provides: “I am always ready to participate in riffs with my dudes, so we’ll see the place it goes from right here. Possibly THE SWORD will appear out of hibernation each once in a when to play some reveals or tour — whatever it is, I am in this article for it. With any luck ,, it’s going to become a detail. Virus permitting.”