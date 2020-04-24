Posted: Apr 24, 2020 / 01:05 PM EDT / Updated: Apr 24, 2020 / 01:05 PM EDT

GENESEO, N.Y. (WROC) – A man from Syracuse was arrested for driving in Geneseo after he crashed into a telephone booth on West Lake Road on April 22.

Livingston County Sheriff Thomas Dougherty said 26-year-old Andrew C. Gilchrist was a DWI Law Enforcement Felony Leandra, Aggravated DWI, from Gilchrist’s BAC, DWI Law Enforcement, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Deputy Matthew Thomas of the STOP DWI Unit responded to the scene of the incident and a traffic search was conducted. Gilchrist was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Gilchrist was taken to the Livingston County Jail where he passed a breath test. Breath tests showed his BAC was .19 per cent.

Sheriff Dougherty said four people lived in the car. Two of the passengers were children ages 2 and 4.

Geneseo Airlines has investigated four people living in the area, all of whom have been boarded on a tour of the hospital.

Dougherty said the Central Booking Company’s probation office listed Gilchrist and Livingston County Jail as being held for pre-trial detention.

According to Dougherty, the District Attorney’s Office was cited for aggravated assault and advised that DWI charges were not eligible for rehabilitation under the Rehabilitation Act but voted in favor of a judge who has the authority to consider driving. Right.