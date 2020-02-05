The SyRI government’s fraud algorithm violates human rights and data protection laws

The Dutch government’s algorithmic fraud detection system SyRI should be deleted as it contradicts the European Human Rights Treaty and data protection legislation, the judges in The Hague ruled on Wednesday.

SyRI, developed by Ministry of Social Affairs officials in 2014, was used by four local authorities to compile lists of people suspected of suffering from some form of housing or social security fraud.

The system uses an algorithm that links government organizations together and creates risk profiles based on the profiles of people who have already been caught in social security fraud. The records are then searched to find people with a similar risk profile who are then considered potential fraudsters and are listed for further investigation.

The legal proceedings were initiated against data protection groups, the FNV trade union federation and several private individuals. They argue that SyRI suspects normal people for no reason.

The system has also been criticized by the United Nations rapporteur on human rights and poverty, Philip Alston, who informed the court in writing that it appears to discriminate against people with little money and people with a minority background.

The court ruled that SyRI is contrary to Article 8 of the Human Rights Treaty, which protects people’s private lives. In addition, the loss of data caused by the system can lead to discrimination.

The judges also criticized the secrecy of the operation of SyRI, which makes monitoring and control difficult.

Last summer, Mayor of Rotterdam Ahmed Aboutaleb infected an experiment with SyRI in one quarter because “it went too far”. And Volkskrant previously reported that it is unclear whether the system has actually detected fraud in the four other areas in which it was used.

DutchNews.nl has been free for 13 years, but now we’re asking our readers for help. Your donation enables us to always provide you with fair and accurate news and features on all Dutch topics.

Donate via Ideal, credit card or PayPal.