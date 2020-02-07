The Syrian army enters the key city when Turkey improves its armed forces. Russian troops are said to have been killed

BEIRUT – Syrian government forces entered a key city in the country’s last rebel stronghold after violent clashes with opposition fighters, despite the fact that Turkey deployed reinforcements to curb the offensive, Syrian state media reported.

Saraqeb in the Idlib province has been at the center of intense clashes for days. Opposition fighters launched government forces on Wednesday, while Turkey sent in new reinforcements on Thursday, threatening to force Syrian forces to withdraw by the end of the month.

The northwestern Syrian city lies at the intersection of two major highways, one connecting the capital Damascus with the north and the other connecting the west and east of the country.

State news agency SANA and state television Al-Ikhbariya said Syrian army units had infiltrated the city before dark and searched for remaining fighters and explosives.

The Syrian army had previously besieged the city, and at least four Turkish military posts built to protect Saraqeb from the advance were also besieged.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war surveillance group, said the army units had entered Saraqeb but had not yet taken control.

The governmental lead came after a rare clash between Turkey and Syria on Monday, in which seven Turkish soldiers and one Turkish civilian member of the military, as well as 13 Syrian soldiers, were killed.

In Moscow, the State Department announced on Thursday that Russian soldiers in a northern Syrian province were killed along with Turkish soldiers in a northern Syrian province, without saying when the incident happened or how many were killed. The ministry blamed “terrorists” for the deaths.

Moscow and Ankara face off in the Syrian civil war – Russia is one of the main supporters of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s armed forces, while Turkey supports insurgents who are fighting against his government.

Syrian troops have been advancing to the country’s last rebel stronghold since December, which extends across the province of Idlib and parts of nearby Aleppo. In some of these rebel-held areas, Turkish troops are deployed to monitor an earlier ceasefire that has since collapsed.

Turkey has set up four military posts to prevent Syrian government forces from invading Idlib, the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. Turkish troops were said to have “flagrantly violated” the Syrian border and were stationed in several areas, including the villages of Binnish, Taftanaz and Maaret Musreen.

The Syrian offensive to reclaim rebel-occupied areas in the northwest has led to a humanitarian crisis since the beginning of December in which, according to the United Nations, more than 580,000 civilians have fled turkey. According to the World Health Organization, at least 53 health facilities have stopped working in the region.

Around 3 million people live in the province of Idlib, many of whom have been displaced from other parts of Syria due to past violence.

The European Union called for an end to the fighting on Thursday and for the warring parties to admit aid workers and aid to the region.

“Bombings and other attacks on civilians in north-western Syria must stop,” said EU foreign policy officer Josep Borrell and EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic in a statement.

You said that the EU, a major donor of development aid, would continue to provide aid, but that “unhindered, safe and secure access” was needed.

The observatory said Syrian fighters attacked a military airfield in Taftanaz village on Thursday, where Turkish troops have recently been stationed.

The observatory said Syrian rebels later launched an attack on the village of Nairab under the cover of intense Turkish artillery, which Syrian troops captured earlier this week.

According to the citizen journalist Taher al-Omar, who is embedded in the militants on the outskirts of the village, the insurgents have carried out at least one suicide attack with an armored personnel carrier manipulated with explosives.

The Turkish leaders have repeatedly called on Russia to “rein in” Syrian government forces.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskow replied on Thursday that Russia was concerned about the concentration of insurgent groups in Idlib and their “continued activity”. “

Peskov said the Kremlin does not rule out a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss the situation in Syria.

Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said a delegation from Russia would soon enter Turkey to discuss the situation after the attack on Turkish soldiers. He said that a follow-up meeting between Erdogan and Putin could also take place “if necessary”.

