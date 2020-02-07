The Taiwan cruise ship can return home after being rejected by Japan

TAIPEI – The Taiwanese authorities confirmed on Friday that a cruise ship off Naha in Okinawa Prefecture that was banned from landing in Japan due to coronavirus concerns may return to Keelung near Taipei, according to local media.

The approval came a day after the Taiwanese ban on cruise ships came into force when the Diamond Princess, a cruise ship quarantined in Yokohama, erupted massively.

Health and Social Affairs Minister Chen Shih-chung spoke to reporters at the Central Epidemic Center on Friday morning that an exception had been made for the ship, since about 90 percent of its guests were from Taiwan.

However, all guests and the crew must undergo a thorough health checkup upon arrival, he said.

“Even if there is only one person who tests positive for the corona virus, the infected person will be taken off the ship for medical treatment and the rest quarantined for at least 14 days on the ship,” Chen said.

Some of the over 1,709 passengers on board the Super Star Aquarius have reportedly recently traveled to China.

The Central News Agency reported that the ship left Keelung for a four-day cruise on Tuesday. It was planned to make a port call in Naha on Wednesday and Thursday and return to Keelung on Friday afternoon.

But superstar Aquarius was rejected by Japan over concerns about the spreading outbreak that started in Wuhan, China. The ship should now arrive in Keelung again on Saturday, the report says.

The Diamond Princess, which has been in quarantine for at least two weeks, stopped in Keelung on January 31. According to Taiwanese media, many passengers visited temples and the palace museum and ate in hotels, which led to disinfection measures in various locations.

On Friday, Japanese officials said the number of coronavirus cases diagnosed on this ship tripled to 61.

Also on Friday, Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Center announced that the transportation link between China’s Fujian coastal province and the Taiwanese outer islands of Kinmen and Matsu will be closed on Monday.

A general entry ban was imposed on Chinese travelers on Thursday.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Taiwan remained at 16 on Friday.

In mainland China, however, the number of infected has exceeded 31,000, with 636 deaths confirmed, the Chinese government said on Friday.