The “Take Back Bayshore” run honors lost lives

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – On Saturday morning, a group gathered to recapture Bayshore and remember the lives that have been lost on the popular street in the past two years.

Joanna Cheshire was the organizer of the event and said she

felt compelled to do something after the tragic crash last week.

“We just want to show solidarity and as a community and

Take a moment to silence those we have lost and run for the future of Bayshore. ”

said organizer Joanna Cheshire.

Just last week, 70-year-old George Gage was hit and killed

jogging along the sidewalk along Bayshore Blvd. And almost two years earlier

in addition, Jessica Raubenolt and her daughter were beaten and killed during the attempt

cross the street.

“It could have been anyone. It was 11 a.m. and I did

was there. It was terrible to see that and it really shook me, ”said South

Lisa Primiani from Tampa.

Many have spoken out and asked to make Bayshore safer, however

Most of the time, they just want those who use the popular street to become more attentive.

“The same with Jessica and George, who went out to enjoy the day. It was a wonderful day, they took care of their own affairs and their lives were taken from nowhere and that’s not okay, ”added Cheshire.

