The takeover of the Apple Arcade homepage takes cross-promotion to a new level

Apple has released characters from its video game subscription service on its main website as part of a comprehensive cross-promotion to increase sales of Apple Arcade subscriptions, as well as MacBook, iPads and iPhones.

The idiosyncratic approach animated Apple’s product page with Sonic the Hedgehog’s colorful antics running for a MacBook Pro, while another samurai character modeled a pair of AirPods and a robot on the iPhone 11.

Elsewhere, a group of characters pause video games to watch TV while sitting on an Apple TV 4K.

The animated campaign brings a little fun to Apple’s marketing efforts and clearly shows the growing ambition of the technology giant to become a service provider and not just a hardware provider.

Apple recently reported record first-quarter results in which iPhones, wearables, and services combined generated quarterly sales of $ 91.8 billion. This was the highest ever and a 9% increase over the same period last year.

Apple Arcade was launched in March last year and offers over 100 video games for mobile phones, desktops and Apple TV.

