The Taliban interrupts what they call “unsuccessful talks” with Afghanistan on the exchange of prisoners

The Taliban broke talks with the Afghan government on Tuesday in an exchange of prisoners, an important step in the peace talks was mediated by the United States after it had agreed on a troop withdrawal pact with the militants.

Suhail Shaheen, spokesman for the Islamist group’s political office in Qatar, said on Twitter that a technical team will not participate in “unsuccessful meetings” and that the release of their prisoners would be “delayed on one pretext or another.”

The announcement was the latest setback to the US-led effort to end America’s longest war and decades of conflict in Afghanistan, which were also hampered by violence and a feud of leadership among leading politicians in the country.

The U.S.-Taliban pact in late February, under which U.S.-led international forces will step-up in exchange for Taliban security guarantees, is the best chance of ending U.S. military involvement in Afghanistan. 18 years old.

But peace depends on talks between the United States-backed Afghan government and the militants. An exchange of prisoners is intended to build trust on both sides for these talks.

An Afghan government spokesman said he will continue to work on the release of prisoners.

“We are asking the Taliban not to sabotage the trial by making an apology now,” said Javid Faisal, a spokesman for the National Security Council in Kabul, Afghanistan.

The Taliban suspension of the talks could lead to an escalation of violence, which in turn could threaten the U.S. troop withdrawal plan, one of the main objectives of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Pompey urges the parties to follow him

A three-member Taliban team arrived in Kabul from Qatar last month to begin the prisoner exchange process. Last week, Afghan officials said they would release 100 sick or over 50-year-old Taliban prisoners.

In return, the Taliban should have freed 20 members of the Afghan security forces. Eventually both sides would aim to free the 6000 prisoners they are holding.

Despite the setback for prisoner releases, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday that progress has been made since he visited Kabul on March 23 to push Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and former CEO Abdullah Abdullah to end the feud over the results of a September Election dispute.

“We have made some progress, but we see them posting themselves in the media,” he told a State Department press conference.

While the feud persisted, Pompeo’s visit and his announcement of a $ 1 billion cut in US aid to Afghanistan appear to have an impact, with Ghani March 26 announcing a delegation for peace talks with the Taliban who won Abdullah’s approval.

Pompeo reiterated his request to start these negotiations.

“I am confident in the coming days we will have things that seem to be going backwards, but I also hope that all sides are sincere and want what is good for the Afghan people,” he said.