The talkWRESTLING Phone-In-Show debuts on talkSPORT 2 after the sensational WWE Royal Rumble

About 20 years after talkSPORT’s first wrestling phone in show, the idea was finally revived.

talkWRESTLING debuts on Tuesday at 6 p.m. on talkSPORT 2 with the two moderators Alex Shane and Alex McCarthy.

After a significant Royal Rumble where wrestling legend Edge returned to WWE and Scotsman Drew McIntyre won the Royal Rumble, it’s the perfect time for the boys to talk to fans about everything about wrestling ,

The wrestling industry is currently booming as WWE takes 5 key steps in the UK with BT Sport and Channel, while AEW has signed a long-term contract to stay on TV with TNT in America and here with ITV in the UK.

You can call the show on the number 08717 22 33 44 And say what is happening in the wrestling business.

Alex Shane returns to the hot spot about 20 years after the show was originally hosted and has been an integral part of the British wrestling scene for most of his adult life.

Alex McCarthy is the UK’s best wrestling journalist and has just returned from reporting on the Royal Rumble in Texas.

Two good brains will combine with the passion of the British wrestling fan community to a wild show – that’s guaranteed.

However, here are some WWE superstars that encourage you to get involved: