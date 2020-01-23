The Tampa police are launching the seat belt enforcement campaign

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – A sobering statistic. Tampa has one of the most traffic fatalities in the state due to preventable events after you fasten your seat belt.

In 2019, the Tampa Police Department investigated 8 fatal accidents where using a seat belt was unlikely to result in their death.

With these statistics, Tampa ranks fourth in the state of Florida.

“Believe it or not, there are still many, probably far too many people who are still not strapped in or who just feel like I’m just walking up the street or just running to the shop I am attracting I don’t need my seat belt, but you just never know it, ”said Tampa policewoman Sarah Michelson.

Starting Thursday, the Tampa police will launch a campaign to make sure people buckle up. They also ensure that children are in suitable safety seats.

If you are caught for a seat belt injury, you may be fined $ 113 and $ 163 if you do not properly hold a child in a child seat.

“We hope we don’t have to post quotes. We hope everyone just buckles up and makes sure their kids have child seats,” said Officer Michelson.

Studies show that wearing a seat belt can reduce the risk of death by 45%.

LAST STORIES: