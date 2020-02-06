The Tampa woman tells how the gray death killed her brother

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – It’s addictive and can kill in one dose. The dangerous drug looks like concrete, is in powder form and seems to be making a comeback.

It’s called “Gray Death”.

Law enforcement has been established across the southeastern region of the United States in recent years. Stopping the inflow is a difficult, if not impossible, task.

Stopping distribution is the ultimate punch in the mouth where the substance disappears for a while and then reappears in a different place.

The Drug Enforcement Agency has warned the Gulf Coast countries of this effective mix in recent years. Agents describe the look of the trench as a crack-cocaine rock with the texture of concrete.

It is partly heroin, but is considered to be much stronger. This is because it also contains fentanyl.

The combination of the two has proven fatal. Gray Death has killed people in Georgia, and the DEA remains on alert, along with local law enforcement agencies across Florida.

How do you control that? And more importantly, how can you stop doing this?

Mothers like Ellen Snelling have dedicated their lives to that.

She has dealt with addiction up close. In fact, she knows firsthand how painful it is to lose someone to this dangerous and deadly combination of drugs that has reappeared this time in Louisiana.

Ellen lost her younger brother Andrew to the mix three years ago and wants to warn other families out there.

“It is terrible, he is my brother, he is no longer with us. It is terrible that it happened in your family,” said Snelling to 8 on your side.

The Tampa mother explained to us that Andrew had been struggling with addiction all his life but felt good in rehab, or so the family thought.

The 51-year-old was married and at that time worked as a luggage guide for Northwest Airlines in Miami. Snelling says she will never forget the call she received just three days before Christmas this year. Andrew’s wife called with terrible news.

He was found dead in her bedroom due to an overdose of “gray death”.

“It’s terrible, it’s my younger brother. Immediately, apart from the shock, I thought what else could I have done. And now it’s just a statistic, it’s terrible,” said Ellen, her eyes streaming with tears. “I just wonder if there was anything else we could have done?”

Snelling works with the Hillsborough County Anti-Drug Alliance to help people with addiction problems go to rehab.

Knowing that gray death won’t die quietly, she is concerned about this dangerous drug that is so sought after and how she does exactly what she is known for – killing those who use it.

“Now it’s time again. Even if something goes missing, it doesn’t mean it won’t come back,” said Snelling. “And it could be worse and stronger.”