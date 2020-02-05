The taps run with dirty, foul water

When mother Michelle Potts took a bath with her little daughter a few days ago, she was in no way prepared for what came out of the tap – a lazy stream of dark brown liquid.

“I actually started swimming and the water was clear,” Ms. Potts from Lithgow in the Blue Mountains told nine.com.au.

“I turned away to take off my daughter and I see black out of the corner of my eye.

“It looked like coke, the color of the water was so dark. It was just gross.”

The residents of the historic and picturesque city are disgusted with temporary episodes of dirty running water and recurring waterfalls that can sometimes last for days.

Meanwhile, the Lithgow City Council, which serves the region’s 22,000 residents, admits that the dirty water caused by a mixture of iron and manganese sediments is not “pleasant”, but harmless to health.

The Michelle Michelle bath ran for her daughter last Friday (left) and brown water ran out of the tap of a local Lithgow store last week. (Supplied)

Locals say that the city has had water problems for some time, but it appears to have worsened over the past year, and especially since December.

On December 21, the massive fire of Gospers Mountain came terribly close to the city center and destroyed about five properties on the outskirts of Lithgow.

The additional demand for water by firefighters put pressure on the system and two days later on December 23rd, a water pipe connected to the reservoir broke, causing widespread water failures.

Many residents said they were without water for more than a day because weather conditions deteriorated again and the city was threatened by fire for a second time.

“The houses on the outskirts of the city had burned down two days earlier,” said local artist Macgregor Ross.

“The weather calmed down a little, but a few days later it was forecast that the wind and heat would come back in.

“We were all nervous – and guess the water ran out. It was panic. We had no water, there was wind and it was just a nightmare. There was a lot of fear, as you can imagine. It was normal. ” Fear and then suddenly no water. “

A handful of lots on the outskirts of the town in Lithgow were destroyed by bushfire on December 21. (Dean Sewell, Nine) Mr. Ross, one last week Online Petition Local and state MPs who asked for a solution to the water problems in Lithgow were told that water failures in the city were common.

“There are so many failures. It really depends on where you are in town and where the break takes place. But it is pretty much every week that we lose water and when it comes back it turns brown for a few minutes. “

Tania Aussel, who runs the local Tin Shed Café, said the waterfalls had forced her to close her shop for five days in the past six weeks.

Given the combined effects of the fire and water problems, the café was hit hard and lost about $ 60,000 in business, said Ms. Aussel.

“With the water issues alone, you estimate that we lose between $ 4,000 and $ 5,000 a day every time it happens,” she said.

Other disgusted residents of LIthgow posted photos of brown baths and (on the right) a discolored water filter online. (Supplied)

“The water infrastructure here has to be fundamentally revised and they put a kind of pavement on things.”

In addition to the failures, the occasional problems with dirty water are difficult to deal with, said Ms. Aussel.

“We have days here when I can’t even give people drinking water. They have to buy it and I can’t even allow my employees to drink it.

Another photo posted online shows the tap water cloudy or white. (Supplied)

“The water in my shop is now clean, but it is brown in my house. I wiped my floor with brown water this morning. It has been five days since I washed my hair.

“It would be fixed in Sydney. Everyone would be in your arms.”

Daniel Buckens, director of water and wastewater for the Lithgow City Council, said that the dirty water is a problem separate from the failures and that the main fire appears to be starting after the December fire.

“It (the main pause) has ransacked much of the system and likely released much of the sediment accumulated in the pipelines,” said Buckens.

“We are still trying to get a grip on the subject of dirty water.

“It’s not isolated, it’s widespread. When we receive complaints, employees are fired and in many cases we couldn’t find anything. The problem seems to go through the system pretty quickly.”

Mr. Buckens admitted that the city council was unsure why the iron and manganese sediment continued to burden the city’s water supply after repeated flushing of the system.

“It shouldn’t have taken that long. We changed the system almost every day and a half, so everything that was there should have been flushed out,” said Buckens.

The fires in Lithgow in December led to the bursting of a water pipe, which in turn led to a great lack of water and a stir in sediments. (Dean Sewell, NIne)

It is important that tests carried out by NSW Health found no health risks in the brown water, said Buckens.

“All of our previous water samples have shown that there are no health risks. Our NSW Health samples have confirmed that everything is within Australian drinking water guidelines,” he said.

“Yes, it doesn’t look aesthetically pleasing, but it doesn’t exceed any of these health guidelines. There is no health risk and we have another set of samples that will go to NSW Health tomorrow morning to confirm this.”

Regarding the outages, Buckens said the city council is addressing the problem in a number of ways, including using smart technology to assess the condition of the city’s water pipes.

“What we did is that we installed our smart meters. This is the first phase of future active leak detection,” he said.

“The second phase is to create and measure zones within the network so that we can proactively identify leaks before they become important problems.”

Local councilor Cassandra Coleman, however, said that the aging water infrastructure in Lithgow requires a larger total investment that would require funding from the state government.

“There are no regional councils that are doing well. We are dealing with an aging infrastructure and the worst drought in 100 years,” said Cr Coleman.

“I think we need to lobby the state government and ask them to provide funds to fix our water infrastructure problems. Our local member Paul Toole has to deal with the state that is making some money available.”

Nine.com.au asked Mr. Toole for a comment.

