The Taylor Stitch project jacket is almost 30% cheaper on pre-orders

Taylor Stitch’s new Project Jacket costs $ 40 less for pre-orders

Taylor Stitch

Work coats should be durable, long-lasting and warm.

But that doesn’t mean that they can’t look damn good either.

Taylor Stitch has just launched his version of the hunting-inspired work coat. Called The project jacketThis layer is a mix of hemp, recycled polyester, organic cotton and some spandex. It makes everything a little softer, more stretchy and lighter than your usual work coat.

There are also 6 ounces. Cord made from 100% organic cotton on the collar, on the inside of the cuffs and on the inside of the pocket flaps.

Speaking of flaps, there are many pockets (two at the top, two at the bottom and side entry with hidden push buttons).

Connected: The 5 best offers of the day (February 4th)

This is one of Taylor Stitch’s “Workshop” releases, an internal crowdfunding program that allows the SF-based brand to test and sell limited-edition goods. These items usually come with a pre-order discount, and direct consumer funding keeps production waste to a minimum.

While this is still in the workshop phase, we are pretty confident that it will be great. We have always been big fans of Taylor Stitch’s other jackets.

The Project Jacket is available to pre-order now for $ 148 (or just under 30% off). The delivery takes place around mid-May.

Subscribe here for our daily newsletter with offers and products, The Goods

Note: If you buy using the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small portion of the profit.