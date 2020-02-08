The teacher who is suspended for saying Limbaugh Cancer’s rush is fantastic

On social media platforms like Twitter, users can post their unfiltered thoughts on any topic. However, this poses risks, as a Milwaukee Public School teacher found out this week. Travis Sarandos, an English teacher at Milwaukee High School of the Arts, posted an insensitive tweet about the conservative radio personality Rush LimbaughCancer diagnosis and has now been given leave.

Limbaugh announced earlier this month that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer, leading to a flood of comments from both followers who wished him well and critics who dismissed any thought of sympathizing with a political opponent prove. Still, most critics focused on Limbaugh’s political positions and viewed the diagnosis of end-stage cancer as a fate that they would not wish anyone.

Sarandos did not exercise such restraint and tweeted from his account @ travis_MKE: “[L] imbaugh should absolutely suffer from cancer. It’s great that he’s dying, and hopefully it’s as quick as painful. “

Mark BellingThe conservative radio talk show host in Milwaukee was the first to report on Sarandos’ tweet and found that the teacher had responded to critical responses by “affirming his original tweet”. According to Belling, Sarandos has also tweeted in the past that he “hates” the Catholic Church and that a “mass extinction” of conservative Christian voters is “our only hope for a future”, suggesting that “poisoning the wine of communion” is one would be a good strategy.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel contacted the Milwaukee Public Schools and a spokesman initially responded by email saying that “the tweet was known, but Sarandos did not speak on behalf of the district or the students or other MPS staff.”

A few hours later, the school system confirmed that Sarandos was “on leave for an investigation”.

At some point during this controversy, Sarandos deleted his Twitter account.

