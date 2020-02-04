The teaser for Netflix ‘I don’t agree’ is 60 seconds cringe

Netflix has given the world a taste of its latest scared and cumbersome coming-of-age series. It’s called I disagree with it and the teaser trailer is so cumbersome that I want to cry.

Netflix describes the series as “disrespectful”, suggesting that its director is the same as The End of the F *** ing World. Stranger Things producers, including Shawn Levy, are also included in the series.

Based on the graphic novel by Charles ForsmanI disagree with this follows a teenage girl coping with all the high school shit while dealing with her family drama, sexuality, and “mysterious superpowers” that are just beginning to wake up deep inside her. Yes, superpowers.

Sophia Lilis (It) plays the leading role as the teen and mentioned above Wyatt Oleff (also named by It) Stars as a child Sydney,

Sofia Bryant (Bluebloods, The Good Woman), Richard Ellis (the restart of Veronica Mars), Kathleen Rose Perkins (The Island, Gone Girl) and Aidan Wojtak-Hissong Co-star.

This is not a traditional teaser trailer, but rather a short clip that tells us what we need to know. First of all, it sets the tone, and by tone I mean “very, very awkward”.

I’m not okay with this Netflix hit, February 26th.

