The tech giant may have sent some of your private videos to strangers

Google apologized to some users after a “technical problem” uploaded personal videos to strangers’ archives.

The technology giant said the problem affected Google Photos last November.

“According to our records, between November 21, 2019 and November 25, 2019, you requested an export from Google to download your data that contained content from Google Photos,” the company wrote in an email to the users concerned.

Google apologized to the users. (AP)

“Unfortunately, during this time, some videos in Google Photos were incorrectly exported to other users’ archives. At least one video in your Google Photos account was affected by this problem.”

The company announced that the problem had been identified and resolved, and asked all users to re-export their data because the previous download may have been incomplete.

Google also said that people who exported videos that belong to someone else are responsible for deleting them.

“We recommend that you export your content again and delete your previous export at this time,” Google said in its email.

The company claims that less than 0.01 percent of a billion users were affected by Google Photos.