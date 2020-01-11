The technology of the future will paint a very lonely picture for all of us

Loading...

While I was standing next to Samsung’s new softball-shaped robot Ballie at the CES tech show this week, a company spokesman told me that the prototype personal assistant could one day roll over to me and call 911 if I fell.

My sinister yet immediate reaction was to ask myself whether the newly announced “artificial people” from startup Neon, a few cabins away, could do the same. If no one else was around, could I rely on a somewhat realistic looking avatar with whom I had a relationship, even a friendship, to know when I needed medical help?

It was a bleak realization that so Much of the technology I saw at the annual electronics fair painted a dystopian picture of life. There was the cute robot cat that responds to your orders and An even cuter toilet paper robot that will give you a fresh roll when no one else is around to help you. In the meantime, there is the Lovot robot to hug people.

Technology has nurtured the reputation of isolation over the years: there is the image of the lonely programmer working late in the office, the player who forgot to get off the couch 12 hours in a row, and, even more, the millions of People who spend far too much money Spending time checking their smartphones instead of being present with those around them.

Some technologies have given us a false sense of connection: social media has encouraged us to hoard friends we never really come into contact with and to want interactions that are largely meaningless in the form of likes.

Isolation is a real problem for many. According to a 2018 Cigna survey in the U.S. that surveyed 20,000 people ages 18 and older, almost half said they generally feel alone (46%) and roughly the same percentage said they did not have meaningful personal social interactions with a friend or family member every day.

For this reason, the accompanying technology has developed as an independent category, especially among older people. The AARP reports that social isolation affects more than 8 million older adults and has been linked to medical problems such as depression, early onset of dementia, and high blood pressure.

Companion technology ranges from care robots and pets, including these headless cats for people with allergies or those who can’t fully take care of one, to short breaks in virtual reality. For example, some senior citizens’ communities offer their residents a European vacation using VR headphones so they can visit cities abroad without even getting up. Sometimes friends and family meet with them in the virtual world.

Alexandra Hamlet, a clinical psychologist at the Child Mind Institute in New York City who specializes in mood and anxiety disorders, tells me that from a wellness and psychology perspective, nothing is better than human interaction and connection.

“This has been proven biologically over and over again,” said Hamlet. “Back then, when there were cavemen, they took care of each other to survive. That hasn’t changed. “She added,” It really only takes one connection to create that sense of sanity and sanity. “

Even as technology advances, there is still a major psychological stumbling block in building real relationships with robots and digital avatars. For example, there is a phenomenon called “Eerie Valley” in which people go crazy by things that are similar to people but not human (see: mascots, clowns, mannequins).

“While technology is getting better and looks more human and animal, we won’t ultimately connect to these things because of the Eerie Valley,” said Hamlet. “We know that something is wrong so that no real connection can be made. As long as robots are indistinguishable from humans, including language, mannerism and affect, there is still no better result than a human one-to-one -Connection. “

Because of this limitation, some of us have two options: to put the technology aside to invest more in real-world options, or to double the increasingly vital cutting-edge technologies to fill the void. Based on this year’s CES, many companies are counting on us to choose the latter.