Endrice Lajeune, 19, was found dead on Tuesday from the I-95 exit tramp to Belvedere Road.

WEST PALM BEACH – The body was found early Tuesday on the Interstate 95 ramp. He said recently released police records show a Boynton Beach teenager who was fatally shot.

Authorities say they found the body of 19-year-old Endrice Lajeune on an exit ramp north of Belvedere Road shortly before 7.30pm.

West Palm Beach police initially described his death as “suspicious,” although information released late Wednesday classified it as “murder.”

Police have not said whether they believe Lajeune was shot off the exit ramp. They have not disclosed information about the suspect or his motive for killing him.

Just hours before authorities found her body, Lajeune released a $ 110,000 bail that was released from Palm Beach County Jail, where she had been held on Friday for aggravated battery and robbery charges.

He told Boynton Beach police that he and two others encountered the man in early April 15 at Crossings Circle for about $ 40, which the man claimed to owe them for the marijuana trade.

The confrontation turned violent, although Lajeune denied involvement in the attack and the man suffered a serious head injury, according to Boynton police.

Police tracked down the man’s phone in Lajeune, who claimed the man gave it and $ 10 to them during the attack. They arrested Lajeune and 20-year-old Lesroy Edwards, who also denied involvement in the attack.

Lajeune had not yet filed a lawsuit in that case.

Lajeunu’s family refused to talk about the 19-year-old. His death is the 17th murder in Palm Beach County since January, according to the Palm Beach Post database.

