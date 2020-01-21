The Temperance Movement is leaving with front man Phil Campbell

The Temperance Movement said goodbye to front man Phil Campbell.

The band made the announcement on Instagram with a message along with a recording of the group on stage.

The explanation is: “Unfortunately we have to announce that Phil is leaving the Temperance Movement. We want to thank him for all the great times we have spent and the music we have made together. “

Campbell adds: “After eight years in studios, splitter buses, trains, planes and locations around the world, I announce my departure with great temper at The Temperance Movement.

“It was a wild ride with lots of good times and memories to cherish forever: Touring through Sweden in the beginning, The Borderline sold out in London, our first UK headline tour, Koko when Jimmy Page appeared, the Classic Rock Awards, the shows with The Stones, the first American tour, Marrakesh, Germany, Paris … too many to mention.

“From our first piece on Planet Rock, the success of the band has somewhat surprised us. As far as I am concerned, the pride I felt in the mid-thirties, learning to sing and being praised for the first time, is something that I wear forever in my heart. “

Campbell, however, reports that he “has taken it as far as I can” and adds that “personal circumstances, home, family and other musical projects are central to my life.”

Campbell thanks his band members Paul Sayer, Nick Fyffe, Matt White and Simon Lea, along with former drummer Damon Wilson and guitarist Luke Potashnick.

He continues: “Fans of The Temperance Movement are the biggest fans in the world. Your support for the band has always pushed us forward. You are an incredibly loving audience to play for. Thank you to everyone everywhere and wherever you are.

“Together the band is a true life force. I have enjoyed so many great rewards throughout the experience. I am really grateful for it. “

Campbell played on all three albums of The Temperance Movement: their self-titled debut in 2013, White Bear 2016 and 2018’s A Deeper Cut.

