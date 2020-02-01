The temple committee advises visitors to the Thaipusam Festival to take precautions against the spread of the Corona virus in Malaysia

The committee chair, Tan Sri R. Nadarajah, said that visitors to the Batu Caves Sri Mahamariamman Temple during next week’s Thaipusam Festival should take care of their personal hygiene and wear masks to cover the mouth and nose and minimize the spread of the virus , – Picture of Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, February 1 – The Devasthanam Committee of the Sri Mahamariamman Temple in Batu Caves advises visitors to attend the Thaipusam Festival in Batu Caves from February 6-8 to take additional precautions after the new 2019 Corona Virus has spread.

Committee chairman Tan Sri R. Nadarajah said visitors should take care of their personal hygiene and wear masks to cover their mouth and nose and minimize the spread of the virus.

Another issue related to a viral social media release claiming Thaipusam celebrations would be canceled to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

“Minister Gobind Singh Deo has already announced that the celebrations in Thaipusam will go according to plan. Please do not send false news that the meetings in Thaipusam will be canceled,” he said yesterday at a press conference in the Batu Caves Devasthanam auditorium.

The festival is expected to host approximately 150,000 followers, with approximately 1,800 medical personnel on standby.

Meanwhile, Gombak District Police Chief ACP Arifai Tarawe said enough police personnel would be deployed to ensure the celebration went smoothly. – Bernama

