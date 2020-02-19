[the-ten-best-and-most-unpredicted-aged-bay-dishes-all-over-the-dmv]

Indigenous Marylanders (and in essence any person who life in the DMV) in all probability know about the legendary spice mix that is Outdated Bay. If you’ve at any time spent time in Baltimore, you’re nicely mindful that Outdated Bay is a staple on cafe menus, where it’s used to season buckets of shrimp, spice up Maryland crab cakes and rim numerous a Bloody Mary.

The one of a kind mix of 18 spices was first invented by a German refugee named Gustav Brunn, who came to Maryland in 1939. Brunn named Outdated Bay soon after a ship line on the Chesapeake Bay, and in 1990, McCormick & Organization acquired the spice with the intention of trying to keep distribution strictly inside of Maryland. Even even though you can now get your arms on a can of the stuff outdoors of the condition, the spice giant however manufactures it north of Baltimore, and the recipe stays the identical as it was 75 years ago.

Even just after all those yrs, men and women are so in adore with the things that when they lately released a constrained-version warm sauce, the internet site crashed and each and every dimension of the bottle was entirely out of inventory in the place of an hour.

Have no panic: Previous Bay has verified that they will be restocking the coveted warm sauce. When? Effectively, we’re not absolutely sure. But till then, verify out these ingenious approaches of having your repair around the region, from doughnut sandwiches to summer season sippin’ beer.

Fried Rooster Sandwich on an Old Bay Doughnut

Astro Doughnuts & Fried Hen

On your following lunch break, select up what is guaranteed to be the envy of your whole place of work: a single of Astro Doughnut’s entirely customizable fried hen sandwiches. Our preferred solution is to get it served amongst a sliced Outdated Bay Doughnut, which is only out there following 11: 30 a.m. Incorporate some pickled jalapenos if you are sensation truly wild.

Fried rooster sandwich on an Aged Bay donut from Astro (Scott Suchman)

Dead Rise Old Bay Summertime Ale

Traveling Pet dog Brewery

No have to have to restrict your Old Bay consumption to just solids, as Traveling Puppy Brewery, the biggest in Maryland, has made an Outdated Bay-spiced ale which is fantastic for the forthcoming warmer months. Their brewers worked with spice industry experts at Aged Bay for 6 months to generate what is now the Useless Rise Ale in commemoration of the blend’s 75-calendar year anniversary. It is an quick consuming blonde with an unmistakably savory aroma.

Old Bay French Fries

Hank’s Oyster Bar

While we think Old Bay tastes fantastic sprinkled on virtually just about anything, it’s really difficult to contend with French fries. The original Hank’s Oyster Bar in Dupont Circle has been joined by areas in Capitol Hill, the Wharf and Aged Town Alexandria — indicating no make a difference what part of the metropolis you are in, you won’t have to journey considerably for a dozen on the half shell and a facet of Aged Bay fries.

Chesapeake Eggs Benedict

Previous Ebbitt Grill

Those people waking up on a Sunday morning with a hankering for the superior things require seem no more than the iconic Aged Ebbitt Grill in Downtown. There you’ll discover their very rated eggs benedict menu, like the Chesapeake with jumbo lump crab cakes and Aged Bay hollandaise.

Deviled eggs with a slab of crab meat from Ben’s Subsequent Doorway

Deviled Eggs

Ben’s Following Doorway

The subsequent door neighbor of DC’s late-night staple Ben’s Chili Bowl, Future Doorway specializes in Southern comfort and ease food stuff and a boomin’ brunch. Following time you’re there for dinner, get your meal started out with their crab deviled eggs, which contain lump crab meat, a panko gremolata and a generous sprinkling of Old Bay.

Old Bay Bloody Mary

Pops Sea Bar

It is not really hard to discover a glass of Bloody Mary rimmed with Previous Bay, primarily if you undertaking into Baltimore, but what about the drink by itself? Pops Sea Bar in Adam’s Morgan has the solution to our query (and prayers) with their Outdated Bay Bloody Mary, in which you can even choose to amplify the taste with The Bay Spiced Vodka. Pair your beverage with some crab cakes for a real Maryland experience.

Baked Potato Chowder

Kinship

If you believed Previous Bay was reserved only for seafood and fried things, consider yet again, and then head in excess of to the chic and up to date Kinship for their baked potato chowder. It’s served with Scallions, Aged Bay and Manchego Cheese Gougère (a baked savory choux pastry).

Steamed Peel and Eat Shrimp

Rappahannock Oyster Enterprise

You cannot go completely wrong with a vintage. Check out Rappahannock at its authentic locale inside of Union Industry or at their new digs at the District Wharf for some steamed peel and try to eat shrimp, available by the pound or fifty percent pound and seasoned with, you guessed it, Aged Bay.

Outdated Bay Salted Caramel Ice Product

The Charmery Baltimore

Just when you believed the taste mixtures could not get far more kooky, The Charmery’s Hampden site in Baltimore is serving up an Old Bay Salted Caramel taste. End by and seize a scoop next time you are in city — it’s on their normal rotation menu.

Chesapeake Hen Wings

Duffy’s Irish Pub

Final but surely not minimum are the hen wings from the otherwise unassuming Duffy’s Irish Pub. Dry-rubbed with Aged Bay and charbroiled, these wings are 9-time Ideal OF DC winners and have been supplied fantastic evaluations by every person from the Washington Publish to random reviewers on TripAdvisor (who are not straightforward to remember to, by the way).