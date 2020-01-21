The tenants say that the landlord is leaving the stairs unsafe this winter

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) – Some Iowa City tenants feel insecure when walking around in a downtown apartment complex and claim their landlord has failed to cover multiple areas after this weekend’s storm.

“I was just a little frustrated. It doesn’t seem to interest them,” said Rebecka Williams, a sophomore at the University of Iowa. “We are college students and they think, ‘Oh, they won’t do anything.'”

Williams said she slipped off the parking ramp on the stairs when she returned to her unit on Sunday.

“I did it in two steps and then I just slipped and fell,” said Williams.

Real estate owners have 24 hours to clear sidewalks on public roads after more than an inch of snow in Iowa City. City officials say they pay less attention to internal walkways and stairs, but respond to a complaint.

“It’s pretty easy to say,” It’s not safe, “said Stan Laverman, senior housing inspector for Iowa City.” It’s ice, it’s full, and it’s not a flat tread. It’s kind of a test. “

Laverman said after the complaint that city officials could charge the landlord $ 250 of civil citation. After that, legal proceedings could follow.

Personal Injury Lawyers in Eastern Iowa say these types of claims are common almost every winter.

“Instances that landlords need to watch out for are cases where they have completely neglected a particular area,” said Eashaan Vajpeyi, attorney at Ball, Kirk & Holm, P.C. in Waterloo.

Williams said her property manager salted one of four stairs to her parking ramp this week, but she hoped for more.

“They’re a little bit better, but not very good. And the railing is completely icy,” said Williams.

According to Williams, the apartments in Iowa have taken full responsibility for snow removal in the rental agreement that she signed. The property management company declined to comment on this story.