The term “Chinese coronavirus” is painful for immigrants

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) says the “rapid spread of racism” as the coronavirus outbreak originating in China in the United States is especially “painful” for immigrants.

During a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on Thursday, Pressley – a member of “The Squad” along with representatives Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Rashida Tlaib (D- MI) – He said that calling the virus “Chinese coronavirus” is harmful to immigrants living in the United States.

“From the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, we have seen not only the spread of the virus, but also the rapid spread of racism and xenophobia,” Pressley said. “We have witnessed the highest levels, in fact, the Republican Party which irresponsibly handled those flames. A colleague replied that” All you need to know about the Chinese coronavirus. “

“My district is home to about 32 percent of foreign-born residents with more than a quarter migrating from Asia,” continued Pressley. “This painful rhetoric has consequences. Restaurants in the Boston area of ​​Boston have had a 80 percent loss in business and I think this has to do with the rapid spread of misinformation and paranoia. It’s critical that we we oppose these incivious messages … in our communities. “

Pressley was referring to Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR), who has called the virus the “Chinese coronavirus” while wanting to run Chinese Communist Party propaganda on the global health crisis.

Pressley’s statement echoes the Chinese government’s media wing, saying “racism, profiling, hatred and alienation of the Chinese person” in the midst of a coronavirus outbreak is worse than the virus real.

