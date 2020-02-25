[The term ‘interim PM’ really should be dropped and Tun really should be sworn in — Hafiz Hassan]

FEB 25 — When the Primary Minister (PM) resigns, the cupboard is dissolved instantly. This is basically because the PM and the cupboard is a collective obligation.

It’s sink or swim alongside one another, or as the 3 Musketeers would say: “All for 1, just one for all.”

With the resignation of the PM, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong (the King) would then have to appoint a new PM. While it is expressly stated in Post 40(two)(a) of the Federal Structure that the appointment of the PM is the King’s discretionary energy, the discretion is not complete.

The King is essential by the Constitution to appoint an elected Member of Parliament (MP) – the Dewan Rakyat to be precise – who in His Majesty’s judgment is probable to command the self confidence of the vast majority in that Dewan.

That individual will need not be the leader of a political social gathering. The Constitution does not point out political events. It is all about the individual – he who commands the assurance of the majority of the Dewan Rakyat.

So the Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Zuki Ali was place on when he launched a statement that “in line with the resignation of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as Prime Minister, the responsibilities of users of the administration comprising the Deputy Key Minister, Ministers, Deputy Ministers as effectively as political secretaries have ceased powerful the exact same date, which is Feb 24, 2020.”

So way too was the King when His Majesty re-appointed Tun as interim PM despite the simple fact that he was no for a longer time a chief of a political celebration with Tun possessing resigned as chairman of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM). But he is an MP and most importantly he has the self-assurance of the bulk of the Dewan Rakyat.

In reality, Tun appeared like owning the self confidence of the complete Dewan then.

But an interim PM?

Authorized experts have appear close to to say that the King can appoint a PM – be he long lasting or caretaker or interim for that issue.

But there is only the appointment of a PM in the Structure. To borrow words and phrases from the eminent Prof Shad Faruqi, the Structure is “thunderously silent” on an interim PM.

It is claimed that an interim PM is a short-term place to empower the King “to measure the temper of Parliament and to familiarise himself with the new political alignments”.

According to the Cambridge Dictionary, interim suggests temporary meant for a quick period of time only.

On the other hand, in accordance to Lawyer-Common Tommy Thomas, “there is no time restrict to the business office of an interim prime minister.” Isn’t that a contradiction in phrases – interim but no time limit.

And the irony is an interim PM is no much less a lame duck PM – the really motive why the spectacular gatherings on Sunday ended up intended to protect against as claimed by Azmin and his band of previous PKR leaders.

As such, the phrase “interim PM” need to be dropped. It is not presented by the Structure. It has no force of legislation.

An MP getting the self-assurance of the vast majority of the Dewan Rakyat is a key minister if he or she is so appointed by the King.

Following the appointment – or reappoinment as the scenario with Tun – he or she will have to be sworn in.

Now, has Tun been sworn in adhering to his re-appointment as PM?

This is the own belief of the author or publication and does not necessarily depict the views of Malay Mail.