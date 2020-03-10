The term “Wuhan virus” has been declared “racist”

Although far left establishments like CNN have been describing the coronavirus as “Wuhan” for weeks, this description is being described as racist by members of the left media.

Never think Asian media has used the term “Wuhan virus”, an NBC News reporter still tweeted on Monday, “FYI: Calling # COVID19 the” Wuhan virus “is racist.”

FYI: Calling # COVID19 the “Wuhan virus” is racist.

– David Gura (@davidgura) March 9, 2020

MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes attacked Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) as “surprisingly dirty” for using the term.

Just amazingly dirty to call it the Wuhan virus. https://t.co/cMrsA59xTH

– Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) March 9, 2020

To which Gosar responded, “It is amazing to ignore all the mainstream media referring to her as #WuhanVirus for months, but somehow, today, you have decided that she is a #racist.”

Nation’s Davi Zirin interpreted it as “” the Wuhan virus. Racist to the last. “

“The Wuhan virus.” Racist to the last.

– Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) March 9, 2020

The far-left Media Matters accuses Fox News and Vice President Mike Pence of having “tried to rebrand the coronavirus as a” Wuhan virus “.”

Of course, many of our elite elites so traditional of the Blue Checkmark Mafia agree …

Using racist terms like “Wuhan virus” is why your family ran ads against you. Stop it. https://t.co/Ik8vAClZOW

– ilyse hogue (@ilyseh) March 9, 2020

If you are calling #CoronaVirus “Wuhan virus” you are a damn racist.

– Blair Amadeus Imani (@BlairImani) March 9, 2020

Trump’s desperate supporters are trying to label COVID-19 the Wuhan virus to distract from the fact that the Trump administration’s failures have heightened the danger here in the U.S., it is childish, but it has the advantage of invoking racist troops as well. They like it. https://t.co/FdxttJqnBt

– Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) March 9, 2020

Most people call it coronavirus.

Some call it Covid-19.

But only the most ignorant and racist among us would call it the Wuhan virus.

– Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) March 9, 2020

This is irresponsible as well as it is designed to cause prejudice. I would tell her to do better, but I don’t think you can do it.

– Jess Phoenix 🌋 (@ jessphoenix2018) March 9, 2020

The stupidity, the ignorance behind it is simply amazing, but unfortunately, it is no longer surprising.

Naming a virus after the location from where it originated, using it as a shorthand, goes back decades.

“Wuhan” was first discovered in Wuhan, China.

Ebola was named after a river near an outbreak in Africa.

Lyme disease was named after a Connecticut city in 1975.

The Zika virus was named after a forest in Uganda in 1947, where scientists discovered what it was.

The Marburg virus was first discovered in Marburg, Germany.

West Nile virus is what causes West Nile fever … guess where …

Did you know that legionnaires’ disease is called because the first notable outbreak killed a group of legionaries in attendance at an American Legion convention in Philadelphia in 1976?

So, we have decades preceding it when it was first called a disease, including a city in Connecticut. Well, we have a disease called a group of white middle-aged legionaries, but “Wuhan” is now a racist.

Should I add that Wuhan is not even a race?

And the anti-science thinking is why Trump won the presidency.

