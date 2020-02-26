[the-terrifying-new-black-mirror-ride-about-to-open-up-at-thorpe-park-around-london]

If you like adrenaline, thrills and the very good outdated odor of deep fried doughnuts, Thorpe Park is a wonderful day out for the entire relatives.

The theme park in Staines, Surrey, just outdoors London , has in excess of 30 rides for readers to love, together with masses of hair-elevating roller coasters.

Londoners flock there, particularly in the course of faculty holiday seasons, as it truly is fairly effortless to get there.

It is usually takes about 30 minutes on the teach from Waterloo to Staines, and then the park is a ten minute wander from there.

And in 2020 there is certainly even additional rationale to go than normal as the park is opening a new experience.

The upcoming attraction is based on the strike British sci-fi show Black Mirror.





Black Mirror is a sci-fi drama about the impact of technological innovation on our modern culture



It’s termed Black Mirror Labyrinth as it truly is important a dwell, immersive Black Mirror working experience.

Members will enter a hypnotic maze which launches them into “sensory-defying environments”.

When you enter the maze, the problem stands:

“Will you maintain your grip on fact or will you get shed in the mainframe as this unpredictable digitised dimension reveals an uneasy real truth that manipulates and displaces your incredibly existence?” the ride’s advert asks.





The new Black Mirror Labyrinth is coming afterwards this calendar year

(Impression: Thorpe Park)



Appears pretty terrifying.

The thrilling new ride is launching sometime in 2020, there are no facts as to exactly when it will be offered.

Thorpe Park is open up from March 27 and closes for the winter season on November one.

Open up periods differ relying on the day so look at the site for specifics and bookings .

