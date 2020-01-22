The Tesla value reaches $ 100 billion and triggers a payout plan for Musk | out of money

The file image shows how Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors Inc, pauses during a press conference in Tokyo on September 8, 2014. – Reuters photo

NEW YORK, October 11 / PRNewswire / – Tesla’s market value reached $ 100 billion for the first time today, triggering a payout schedule that could be worth billions for Elon Musk, founder and chief of the electric car maker.

The Tesla share increased by around 4.8 percent in the opening business in order to increase the value of the rapidly growing manufacturer of electric vehicles.

According to a compensation plan approved by Telsa’s board of directors in 2018, Musk will be paid out in the form of stock bonuses that are based on the company’s value and could reach up to $ 50 billion if Tesla reaches $ 650 billion.

Musk agreed to the plan, which would not pay him anything until Tesla’s value reached $ 100 billion.

The package, which uses shares that are “exercisable” according to certain criteria, gives Musk shares a value of around one percent of the company for each of 12 milestones over a period of 10 years.

To reach the first milestone, Musk will receive $ 346 million in stock if Tesla shares hold more than $ 100 billion for six months using the formula.

When the plan was announced in March 2018, the company said that Musk would “receive no guaranteed compensation of any kind – no salary, no cash bonuses, and no equity that simply vested over time” without the appreciation.

Tesla sold around 367,000 vehicles in 2019, an increase of 50 percent over the previous year.

That’s a fraction of the 10 million cars sold by the world’s leading automakers, Toyota and Volkswagen, but investors have increased Tesla’s value in anticipation that this will change the industry.

Tesla has started production in China and has announced a new plant in Germany that could start production by 2021.

The Tesla Model 3 electric car is cheaper than its predecessors – about half the cost of the $ 70,000 models – and raises expectations of stronger growth.

Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives gave an optimistic look at Tesla in a research note on Wednesday.

“In our opinion, the company has the most impressive product roadmap of any technology / automotive manufacturer (which is reflected in its market capitalization compared to traditional automotive competitors) and will be a pioneering driving force for the electric vehicle) transformation with model 3 in the next decade and in the middle, ”said Ives. – AFP