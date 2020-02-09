The Thai armed forces believe that the shooter is in the basement of the mall when the death toll reaches 21 world

After a mass shooting in Nakhon Ratchasima on February 9, 2020, an overall view of Terminal 21 shopping center can be seen. – Reuters picture

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, February 9 – A Thai soldier who killed at least 21 people in a killing spree is said to be hiding in the basement of a mall in northeastern Thailand today, and security forces were approaching him.

The officer said nine civilians had been evacuated from the mall and the security forces checked to see if there were any left.

“The perpetrator is still in the basement and it doesn’t look like he has hostages. We are approaching him,” said the official, who did not give his name because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

The killings started yesterday around 3:00 p.m. (8:00 a.m.GMT) when the soldier opened fire in a house before moving to an army camp and then to the shopping center in Nakhon Ratchasima in northeastern Thailand, posting news on Facebook along the way.

The police have identified the alleged shooter as the 32-year-old Jakrapanth Thomma.

One member of the security forces was killed overnight and at least two others were wounded in an attack on the Terminal 21 shopping center in an attempt to stop the shooter.

“We give our best. You can see that all of our senior government officials have been deployed here, ”Anutin Charnvirakul, Minister of Public Health, told local reporters. “All steps are taken with precautionary measures so that we can minimize the damage.”

More than 30 people were injured.

The police closed the streets around the mall and kept the journalists behind a security chain.

The Thai media reported that the alleged gunman worked in a military base near Nakhon Ratchasima, which is approximately 250 km from the capital, Bangkok. Before the attack, Jakrapanth had posted on his Facebook account that he wanted revenge – but he didn’t say what for.

“It seems he’s gone mad”

“We don’t know why he did it, apparently he’s gone mad,” Defense Department spokesman Kongcheep Tantrawanit told Reuters.

It is unclear how many buyers and workers have stayed in the mall after soldiers and police previously brought hundreds of prisoners to safety, Kongcheep said.

“It was scary because I heard gunshots occasionally … we waited a long time for the police to come and help us, many hours,” said 27-year-old Suvanarat Jirattanasakul. Her voice trembled after she appeared.

The mall was busy with buyers over a long weekend for Makha Bucha Buddhist holiday.

CCTV footage from the mall, which was released on social media, showed the black-clad and masked shooter who had his gun slung over his shoulder and had no trace of anyone else nearby.

Facebook said it removed the suspect’s account.

“There is no place on Facebook for people who commit this type of atrocity, and we also do not allow people to praise or support this attack,” said a Facebook representative in a statement.

Larger shootings are rare in the Southeast Asian country, except in the far south, where a decades-long uprising continues.

Nakhon Ratchasima is one of the largest cities in northeastern Thailand, an island of relative prosperity in a rice growing region that is one of the poorest parts of the country with 69 million inhabitants. – Reuters