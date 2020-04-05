The theater director named Shirley Douglas, daughter of medicare named Tommy Douglas, died

TORONTO –

Shirley Douglas, the disgraced Canadian actor and veteran artist mother of Kiefer Sutherland and daughter of medicare founder Tommy Douglas, has died.

He was 86 years old.

Sutherland announced his mother’s death on Twitter, saying he succumbed to problems surrounding pneumonia on Sunday morning.

“My mother was an extraordinary woman who lived an extraordinary life,” Sutherland said.

“Sadly he has been struggling for his health for some time and we, as a family, know this day is coming.”

A native of Weyburn, Sask., Douglas worked with prominent directors including Stanley Kubrick (“Lolita”) and David Cronenberg (“Dead Ringers”), and won a Gemini Award for his performances. in the 1999 television film “Shadow Lake.”

He has also been devoted to a variety of health conditions throughout his life, including humanitarian aid, the Black Panthers and the struggle to save public health care, trying to be a leader. of his biological father.

In 1965, Douglas married Canadian actor Donald Sutherland, with whom he had two children before their divorce – twins Rachel, a commercial property manager, and Kiefer, who later became a filmmaker and TV stars in its own right.

Douglas also has another son, Thomas, from a previous marriage.

In a 2009 interview with The Canadian Press, he acknowledged that staying away from home for a long time to follow the practice was difficult for his children, but said he knew it would hurt. his good mother in the end.

“Our job, we’ve been moving a lot … and that’s exactly what my kids have grown up with – having been abandoned, and unhappy,” said Douglas, who took over the seat. wheelchairs in recent years due to back pain. a condition that causes it to be severe.

“You alone have to decide you’re going to blame him and not do it, or that you’re going to do it and you’re going to, eventually – and I hate to use it as an excuse – but that you would be a better mother than at home where you are not allowed out. “

Born on April 2, 1934, Douglas expressed an early interest in theater as well as politics as he walked the streets competing with his father, who later became Saskatchewan, the NDP government. leader and socialist leader.

He attended the Banff School of the Arts and attended the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London, England, where he performed in theater and television and participated in protest movements. against nuclear weapons.

In the ’60s and’ 70s, while living in California, Douglas fought for the Vietnam War and fought for a variety of political and social life.

He also helped to set up a fundraising group called Friends of Black People. His support for the group led the debate, though – he was denied U.S. work permit and was arrested in 1969 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. The court dismissed the case and dismissed it.

Douglas’s other activities include a concert in the first chapter in Canada of the Arts for Electric Theater.

He said he was never worried that standing up for what he believed in – even in the days of being dubbed Hollywood’s blacklist – would make it work.

“I think that to live your life you have to live it, and if you find something that triggers your personality or the other way you have to follow it and take it,” Douglas said. for The Canadian Press, reports he also received support from many fellow artists and artists.

“I know a lot of McCarthy-ite victims. It’s hard for them but really they have no choice. And when you have no choice and you see something, it’s like if you see a the baby will run away from the car – – you catch the baby.

“And for me, a lot of what I find wrong is obviously based on a child rape and so what else can you do?”

Douglas, who has lived in Toronto since ’77, was nominated for two other Geminis: in 1998 for his directing of the series “Winds of My Return,” and in 1993 for his role in the film movie “The Story of the Heart.”

He is also the Executive Director of Order of Canada, a Canada-based travel professional at the Hall of Fame and a master of arts education from the University of Regina.

His other notable credits include the film “Nellie McClung,” in which he plays the role of a Canadian activist. Other TV series on which he has appeared include “The Right Way,” “The Road to Avonlea,” “Ten Oil,” “Degrassi: The Next Generation” and “Robson Arms.”

In 1997, Douglas went to work overseas with son Kiefer in Tennessee Williams playing “The Glass Menagerie.”

Probably its most important role, but being a champion for medicare.

Douglas will emphasize the importance of health care at all times and lobbied government officials and raise funds for the cause.

She is also an international spokeswoman for the Canadian Health Alliance and is affiliated with the Toronto Health and Friends Association of Medicare Toronto.

“Let us not forget that the government is responsible and the person who follows the five principles of the Canada Health System: universal, accessible, responsible, comprehensive knowledge and public administration, ”he said in a statement on behalf of the Canadian Health Coalition during the 2011 general election.

This report by the Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2020