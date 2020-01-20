The theme park is in turmoil after forcing the pig to bungee jump

CHONGQING (WTVO) – A Chinese theme park sparked outrage when workers pushed a pig off a 223-foot platform and forced it to bungee jump. The incident was part of a publicity stunt to promote a new attraction.

The video was taken at the Meixin Red Wine Town theme park and shows the pig wearing a cape and being pushed by the tower. It is shown that his legs are tied during the event.

* WARNING: The video in the player below can be annoying to some users. *

Local media reported that the pig was then taken to a slaughterhouse.

The stunt caused a stir among animal activists.

PETA said the incident was “cruelty to animals at its worst,” according to the BBC News.

“Pigs feel pain and fear the same way we do, and this disgusting PR stunt should be illegal,” said Jason Baker, senior vice president of international campaigning at Peta.

Cruelty to animals is not punishable in China.

