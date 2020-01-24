The theory of “Bogus” in Ukraine has led to Trump’s abuse, Dems said in court

WASHINGTON (AP) – Prosecutors of the Democratic House brought up an expansive case in which he abused power like no other president in history, on the basis of an “entirely wrong” Ukrainian theory, as part of the impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump , which was represented by lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

On Friday, the Democrats will end their last day of conflict in front of skeptical Republican senators and focus on the second impeachment article that hinders Congress’s investigation.

While the Senate judges’ audience went through another long day and night, prosecutors explained how they said Trump had misused pre-2020 power for his own political benefit, even as the nation’s top FBI and national security guard The theory that Ukraine and not Russia interfered in the 2016 elections had publicly warned.

“Donald Trump wanted to investigate or announce this completely wrong Kremlin-style conspiracy theory,” said Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, who led the indictment, during the Thursday session at around 10:30 p.m. , ET.

The president is brought to justice in the senate after parliament charged him last month. He accused Trump of abusing his post by asking Ukraine for an investigation while withholding the help of a United States ally who was at war with neighboring Russia. The second impeachment article accused him of hindering Congress by refusing to hand over documents or to allow officials to testify on the house investigation.

Republicans, tired of the long hours of the trial, have adequately defended Trump’s actions and viewed the process as a politically motivated effort to weaken him in the middle of his re-election campaign. Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate, and acquittal is considered likely.

The Democrats’ challenge is clear: they are trying to convince not only fidgety senators, but an American public that is divided over the Republican president in an election year.

Chaired by Chief Justice John Roberts, Democrats argued on Thursday that Trump’s motives were obvious.

“No president has ever used his office to force a foreign nation to cheat on our elections,” New York House Justice Committee chairman Jerrold Nadler told the senators. He said the nation’s founders were shocked. “The behavior of the president is wrong. It’s illegal. It is dangerous.”

Democrats ridiculed Trump’s claim that he had good reason to put pressure on Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Biden or other political enemies.

Texas MP Sylvia Garcia, a former judge herself, said there was “no evidence, nothing, nada” suggesting that Biden had done something wrong in dealing with Ukraine.

Trump and Giuliani followed up the investigation against Biden and his son Hunter, who served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company, and looked for debunked theories about which nation was guilty of interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

The Democrats followed their case in two lanes, pre-answering the arguments expected by the President’s lawyers in the coming days.

They once showed the video of a younger Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina congresswoman and now a Trump-allied GOP senator who argued during Bill Clinton’s impeachment in 1999 that no crime was required to impeach a president. Trump’s defense team is now arguing that impeachment proceedings against him are invalid because they do not raise suspicions of having committed a specific crime.

The defenders of the president will have their turn on Saturday.

“We will vigorously defend both facts and refute what they said,” said lawyer Jay Sekulow in the constitution.

Missouri Senator Roy Blunt said the Democrats had given “admirable presentations.” But he said, “There’s just not much new here.”

During the lunch break, Senator John Barrasso, R-Wyo. Said it appeared to be a “Groundhog Day in the Senate”.

The top Senate Democrat, Chuck Schumer, admitted that many senators “really don’t want to be here”.

But Schumer said Schiff outlined a convincing case that many Republicans only hear it for the first time. He said they couldn’t help but stick to his testimony.

The Democrats, who opposed impeachment during an election year, are now marching towards a Senate decision that will also judge the American public.

Trump blew up the trial in a Thursday tweet, declaring it “the most unfair and corrupt hearing in Congress history”!

After the House Prosecutor’s Office is ready, the President’s lawyers have 24 hours. It is unclear how much time they will actually take, but Trump’s team is not expected to end Saturday, an unauthorized person discussing the planning and granting anonymity. The Senate will presumably only take days off on Sundays and push into the next week.

Then the senators will ask whether they want to call witnesses to testify or not.

Senators were allowed on Thursday to review additional statements made by Vice President Mike Pence’s adviser, Jennifer Williams. Jennifer Williams was one of those who had concerns about Trump’s actions. Democrats said the classified certificate strengthened their impeachment procedures. A Williams lawyer declined to comment.

It was difficult for the Democrats to get the room’s attention, but the senators seemed to be taking a closer look at Ship’s dramatically grown testimony.

Most senators, even Republicans, sat at their desks all afternoon, as the rules dictated, and not as many of them yawned or stood to stretch as they had during the past long nights.

To pass the time for the senators, Republican chairman of the Senate Secret Service Committee, Richard Burr of North Carolina, distributed the midday preferences of fidgety spinners, stress balls, and other toys.

Democrats thanked the senators for their time and patience and appreciated the repetition of some of their presentations.

The impeachment proceedings are pending against the background of the 2020 elections. Four senators, who are democratic presidential candidates, sit as juries apart from the election campaign.

A new poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that the likelihood that the Senate would convict and be removed from office is slightly higher than the likelihood that it would not be 45% to 40% , However, a significant percentage of 14% said they did not know enough to have an opinion.

One point that largely agrees: Trump should enable top aides to appear as witnesses in the process. About 7 in 10 said so, including the majority of Republicans and Democrats, the survey said.

However, the strategy of more witnesses seemed far from set. Republicans opposed democratic efforts to get Trump’s advisers, including former national security advisor John Bolton and incumbent chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, to testify earlier this week.

The senators are likely to repeat this rejection next week.