The thicket adds Naomi Rapace, Charlie Plummer and Sophia Lillis

The thicket adds Naomi Rapace, Charlie Plummer & Sophia Lillis

After almost six years of development work on the project, Peter Dinklage led The thicket is finally on the right track, as the line-up has been expanded with the additions of Jack RyanNaomi Rapace, Looking for AlaskaCharlie Plummer and ItAccording to The Hollywood Reporter, it’s Sophia Lillis.

Set in hard, turbulent, and wild East Texas in the early 20th century, The thicket The story follows of Jack, an innocent young man who is on an epic quest to save his sister after she was kidnapped by a violent murderer, Cut Throat Bill, and his gang. Jack engages the help of a clever bounty hunter named Shorty (Dinklage), an ex-slave gravedigger’s alcoholic son and a street-smart prostitute. Together, they chase the girl into the deadly no man’s land known as The Big Thicket – a place where blood and chaos reign.

The film is written by Chris Kelley, based on the novel Joe Lansdale, directed by Elliott Lester and produced by Gianni Nunnari together with Dinklage and his longtime manager David Ginsberg, who will produce through their newly established production company. Shannon Gaulding, who works with Nunnari, will also be involved in the project as a producer.

“This dark vision of Joe Lansdale is brought to life by the brilliant talent Peter Dinklage with Shorty – it’s a dream of mine,” said Nunnari in an earlier statement. “This is the kind of original film that Hollywood Gang is keen and stylish about. Fortunately, we found all of these things in “The Thicket”. We can’t wait to share this film with an audience around the world. “

“Completely original,” said Dinklage in an earlier statement. “For me, the characters and the world in which they live have jumped from the side so cinematically.”

Lansdale, winner of nine Bram Stoker Awards and two NY Times Notable Book Awards, is a member of the Texas Literary Hall of Fame and Writer-in-Residence at Stephen F. Austin University.

