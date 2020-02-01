The third accident occurs on the MSR Bridge as soon as it is open again

WEST BATON ROUGE – Two early morning accidents on the Mississippi River Bridge temporarily closed I-10 West and both were cleared at 7:29 a.m.

But moments after the Mississippi River Bridge opened, another accident occurred on the slope of the bridge.

The nightmare continues: Left and middle lanes are now blocked on the slope of the bridge WB. Just when the bridge opened, cars crashed. pic.twitter.com/gVHJn9fUzf

– Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz), January 31, 2020

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reports that a total of four cars were involved in the earliest accident, which occurred just before 5 a.m. near LA 1 on I-10W.

This accident was a direct hit in which three people were injured. The extent of her injuries is currently unknown.

Baton Rouge police said the accident affected five vehicles shortly after the bridge reopened and resulted in no injuries.

