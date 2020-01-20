The third person dies from a new SARS-like virus that spreads across China

January 20 (UPI) – According to Chinese health authorities, a third person died on Monday of a mysterious new virus that is spreading across the country.

Health officials in central China’s Wuhan city said in a statement that a patient infected with the new virus died on the weekend, increasing the death toll to three after a 69-year-old man died on Wednesday and a 61-year-old. Mann died on January 9th.

The disease, identified as a new coronavirus infection, is similar to the virus behind severe acute respiratory syndrome, better known as SARS, which killed hundreds of people in Hong Kong and mainland China from 2002 to 2003.

The World Health Organization said the first patients reported sick on December 31, and the outbreak is believed to be related to a fish market closed in Wuhan.

On Monday, the WHO announced that the main cause of the outbreak was the animal, although “restricted human-to-human transmission” is responsible for the spread of the disease.

The Wuhan Health Commission announced that 136 new patients had pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus over the weekend, bringing the total number of cases to 198.

“The hospital is still treating 170 cases, of which 126 are mild, 35 are severe and 9 are severely ill,” said the Commission. “They are all treated in isolation in certain Wuhan facilities.”

It is said that 59 cases were reported on Saturday and 77 on Sunday.

The news comes when health officials across China are dealing with patients who are contracting the new disease.

Officials confirmed two cases in Beijing and one in Shenzhen, in which eight patients are currently quarantined for the disease. Five people are said to be in quarantine in Zhejiang.

The WHO said China reported a total of 139 cases nationwide.

“For the first time, there are novel cases of coronaviruses outside of Wuhan in China,” the WHO said on Twitter.

The increase in reported cases during the weekend is due to the “search and investigation for cases outside of Wuhan”, the international health organization said.

“WHO proposes novel coronavirus studies that can be done in China and elsewhere to better understand the transmission, risk factors, and whereabouts of the virus,” it said.

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said they worked closely with the WHO and stepped up controls on passengers on direct and connecting flights from Wuhan to the top three U.S. ports of entry.

Meanwhile, health officials in South Korea confirmed the country’s first case of illness on Monday.

Yonhap News Agency reported that a Chinese woman with fever and breathing problems who came to South Korea via Incheon International Airport tested positive for the virus.

The Korean CDC said the woman visited Wuhan in Hubei province last week and is now being treated in a local hospital.

Japan and Thailand have also reported cases of the disease among people who recently visited Wuhan.