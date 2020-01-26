The third time is the winner since Saturday Night Live finally takes advantage of Adam Driver

Chris Redd, Kenan Thompson, Adam Driver Photo: Ashley Good / NBCTV Reviews All of our TV reviews in one convenient place.

“I screamed, I cried, I hit, I sang – all four feelings.”

“I’m not an actor, I’m a (somewhat reluctant) star!”

Well, it took three tries, but Saturday Night Live figured out how to use Adam Driver. When he came out to his monologue and promised to finally unravel the mystery of relaxing and unwinding, Driver picked up his complicated call and nudged him carefully, damn it, for trying not to act. His smile on the red carpet looks like “a kidnapped person trying to send a message with my eyes”. Still, Driver laughs with confidence from the friction between his stated intention to be just one of the gangs and his inability to let go of his demanding reputation for moving the band to play and a relaxed groove (“You can hear better, right? ”) and he fails in the simple act of handing over a hand-signed action figure to an audience. (You look like a Star Wars fan – no offense, ”he tells the guy before his chit chat threatens to kill his new buddy if the thing shows up on Ebay.)

Apart from the required self-parody, Driver showed a newly discovered comfort with the live experience all night long. In the monologue he joked about taking time so that he didn’t have to drag the last sketch of the night into it, and remarked in expert SNL chatter: “I don’t know if it’s transphobic or just outdated.” I count it as subtle running gag that there isn’t a ten-to-one sketch tonight, instead of assuming Driver successfully sunk something he wasn’t happy about. (It also helps the comedy that the driver’s reputation seems to focus on genuine discomfort with the insignia of fame and non-offensive asshole, depending on how you see his recent NPR storm.)

And while Driver shone in sketches in which the joke depended on his intimidating presence, I was particularly impressed by his father in the sleepover sketch, a heterosexual male role that he made into something human just by playing it over. When the afflicted parent wanted to find out which of the two girls had tried to hide the toilet, which was covered by an ill-advised sanitary napkin (Kate McKinnon, which corresponds to him with every step), Driver managed to make a decent impression. Terrible detail how much chaos the embarrassed girl inflicted on him and his home. (Adhesive tape, painting over the bathroom door and trying to order another toilet online are just the beginning.) Like many of his sketches today, Driver simply deepened his parts – even a nice ketchup bottle – and kept everything in good order.

Best / worst sketch of the night

The return of Kylo Ren, who is covered up on the Starkiller base (or whatever), will reach the whole press, so I won’t fight back. When a humble first-order intern returns incognito (everyone knows he is), Driver / Ren tries again to suppress his annoying presence, which only makes things more annoying, especially when Ren can’t stop, Balkydrucker and Beck murder Bennett’s derisive admiral. (You didn’t repeat this in the driver’s second assignment, so be a little reluctant here.) The bit is not bad – I liked the phrase where Ren’s real shame about the Empire’s attitude to the sexist TIE pilot sees his benevolent gesture fellow intern Chloe Fineman becomes bloody when she prefers Luke Skywalker’s flying skills over Ren’s. (“And now you’re going to die like him,” Ren hisses in the woman with the lightsaber spear, adding the insult too hard, “Okay, Boomer?” As the last turn of the laser blade.)

But if this filmed replay was more of an SNL question than anything Driver really got involved with, the Medieval Times live sketch was Driver in its most dedicated and best form. As Cameron, the drama student at the Community Theater, who also got into his role as one of the overpriced knights of the themed restaurant chain, Driver successfully freaked everyone out while being manic. With Emcee Mikey Day’s ineffectual inauguration (he brought home-made armor and weapons and provided an excruciating background story for his knight’s crusade against the playful king and queen), Driver plays the role with the same seriousness as Cameron when he does Suddenly, Game Of Thrones was being played instead of hosting $ 110 chicken and potato meals that don’t even have the dignity of a fork. Tolerance to people like Bowen Yang’s “Mongolian” and Chris Redd’s “Blackamoor” companions in the role-playing game was included greeted unnoticed horror, and his background story appeared in the tormented misery of his nonexistent dead son: “His name was Brannon !!” Adam Driver in a comedy sketch.

The same applies to the science show sketch, in which Driver, who takes over the PBS kids show host for Sam Rockwell’s similar cast, increasingly moves into the room due to the inability of his two returning, supernaturally unwise child assistants (Cecily Strong and Mikey Day) red numbers creep. , Here the slow burning is not so slow that it is brought to a boil quickly, since the driver’s teacher, who is only trying to teach air because he screams loudly, cannot help but lose it. It may be a little too fast on the Bunsen burner, but the climax when Driver suddenly turns a very real tape dispenser and throws it onto a very real shelf with scientific things is nice and shocking, and the kids from Strong and Day are just uniquely bad enough in science to get some laughs of their own. Day blows a balloon so awkwardly that it faints, while Strong, who wrestles with a massive mouthguard, reveals disturbingly intimate details of what her older sister is doing in the science room. (“It was a terrible conversation we just had!” The driver exclaims.)

As with Driver’s last hosting, Lorne Michaels’ increasing involvement in product integration has an irritating effect on the otherwise weird sketch of a TV commercial for a certain chain of Mexican fast food companies. (Not one, the other.) If it restricts commercials and helps keep Kenan, Cecily, Kate, and Aidy in the house for a while, these inelegant, shoe-packed ads are a necessary evil, I think. But (like Driver’s last one) you can practically hear the company’s marketing staff making notes about how they really meet the new slogan and price points, and that damned distracting. Still, the sketch manages to supplant the company’s Jack Donaghy-like inconvenience and transform itself into one of those strange little parts that irritate until the escalating repetition becomes really fun. (For some people, this conversion never happens. I cry for these people.) As Driver’s marketing agent for the said taco problem and Beck Bennett’s director, hectic Kyle Mooney’s unhappy trading actor repeated with her readings of his slogan “Aww, man, I” , I pay out everything! “Your increasingly aggressive criticism is getting weirder. “No, you’re not a pervert!” Driver scolds before reaching the desperately compliant Mooney.

Chris Redd and Kenan Thompson always make musical comedies with a solid, meticulously accomplished laugh (and sometimes an Emmy). It is therefore not surprising that her music video Slow Jam (next to Driver), “Slow”, is another winner. The joke that Crooning Lotharios offers with loving attention is irritatingly literal and creates a fun twist embroidered by the film’s crazy little details. Redd drives so slowly on the way to his rendezvous that he drives past and the driver’s gift for ice cream melts. The driver’s bass voice is so gentle that it is almost incomprehensible. One of the bored ladies who suggests that their planned dates could actually be “slow-slow” puts an end to Redd’s boisterous boast: “Well, doctor, we’re just over the line.”

I don’t look at Cheer (just so much time a week, guys), but I feel like as cheerleaders of Heidi Gardner and Driver, apart from the various grotesque injuries that their young youth players have suffered (“I smell a little on his arm rot. “) gives the impression that the attractiveness of the Netflix documentary series is comparable to watching NASCAR for crashes. Gardner hasn’t played such a meaty role for a while, and she and Driver find the perfect touch of classy southern manipulation in the relationship between their coach and their broken students. (“She’s never had a mom so we can shape her like clay,” Gardner murmurs from a limping but willing girl.) Kenan is great as the only enthusiastic child who is “always a maybe” and a musical guest, Halsey comes to the end to show that she can do a serious high kick. (As we’ll see later, you can also sing while riding a fake mechanical bull.)

Weekend Update Update

Jon Stewart, who showed up on the Late Show during a week of nationwide impeachment proceedings (even though he was just a stopper for his upcoming film), pointed out how much the Daily Show’s satirical preoccupation with the news has been missed since Stewart’s death. (I know it’s still airing.) The weekend update can never be, and we shouldn’t expect it to fully fill this role. Time constraints are what they mean for SNL’s comedy news program, but it could do a lot more with the time that is available. I’ve said it before – if Saturday Night Live leaves politics behind and just wants to put together a really short 90-minute comedy variety show every week, then it starts. But the show has long been proud of its political relevance and will surely enjoy the ratings and viral popularity when a political sketch reaches public awareness. So it’s always disappointing when the show chooses politics and does it badly.

In a week in which – regardless of whether you’re the impeachment process in progress as a final, desperate referendum on what America claims to be the last, or whether you’re a supporter of Donald Trump – there’s a bottomless source of thematic and eventful information Working with Michael Che and Colin Jost was about making today’s update take so long. I’m sorry people. Perhaps fewer problems with Trump chatting like an idiot about unimportant things and more trouble creating something that is less immediately available. Even if SNL didn’t want to do politics, that’s fine. But doing it so sluggishly in the midst of a satirical premise is just professional misconduct.

There were a couple of reasonably decent jokes, the sheer nonchalance of the hanging fruit meant that Jost and Che would be comfortable if they just hit away. A picture by Mitch McConnell elicits Jost’s description of the self-proclaimed grim reaper from representative democracy as “to see here how an orphanage burns in peace.” And Che kept his habitual stance, which was too cool to care for. Quite profound when you complain that Americans can get rid of crazy dictators better because “we’ve been practicing around the world for about 100 years.” But man, that is a low, unproductive beating average when real life keeps growing like meatballs like Trump and the Republicans these days.

The corresponding pieces could be wasted to allow some of the other voices to get involved with the events of the day, but at least Aidy Bryant is delightful. Returning as a travel consultant Carrie Krum, the breathless, shy child has the best travel tips – as long as it is the place where her extended family moves her. It’s a character piece, and Aidy’s great, repeated request to Chen to listen to her tantalizing stories of volatile boyish hair and a colorful Bible quotes a sweetly lived work of characterization. Help is always welcome. (Carrie also claims Halsey gave her five dollars!)

However, a rare update appearance was better when Melissa Villaseñor forever undersupplied her. With her glittering red carpet dress, Melissa promised her Oscar insights, all of which consisted of a series of equally tinny songs that were the subject of most of the films nominated by this year’s Academy (Joker, Irishman, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) describe, 1917, the best director of Little Women’s Greta Gerwig) as “white man’s rage”. While Jost was playing (he claims to work with Joker every day), the smiling Villaseñor let the frustrations of the women soak up the applause of stories about the violent fear of the whites with a deceptively happy song in their hearts.

“What do you call The act? “” The Californians! “-Recurring sketch report

The science room, Carrie Krum.

“It was my understanding that there would be no math.”

There were a few things that were open to the political cold tonight. One – no trump card, except in absentia as part of the ongoing impeachment proceedings that formed the background for the play. (The process is ongoing, but despite Donald Trump’s Twitter whimper, he is already and incessantly accused.) On the other hand, the sketch took another turn and introduced faux-moderate and performative Fretter Susan Collins (R-ME) and Zentrum top-notch spit of New England’s only currently sinking Republican member of the House of Representatives or the Senate, to whom this Maine boy can heartily agree (And Cecily has upset Collins’ tight voice.) If you’re not as confused as I am, you can put a little nostalgia into the negotiation as Jon Lovitz has stopped employing high-profile Impressionists from as Trump legal adviser / apologist Alan Dershowitz. Lovitz doesn’t sound like the well-known defender of the really terrible people Dershowitz, but appreciation is a more valuable currency than allowing the overcrowded and underused actors to fill in these cold openings clearly.

But the most encouraging part of this Baldwin-less opener is the central premise “fuck it”, since Dershowitz ends up in hell right after a chamber episode in the Senate. He is not dead, but was only invited to a meeting with Kate McKinnon’s adorable fan Satan, a deception that at least some of the typical toothless comedies on both sides in favor of portraying the joke as “The current GOP is hypocritical, soullessly evil, so do continue and tweet, Donnie. “Otherwise there is nothing particularly revealing or bold in the script. (Warning, satirical goals Flo from Progressive, Mr. Peanut, and the guy who wrote “Baby Shark” – SNL is a “comin” for you!) But sometimes it’s just a breath, empirical facts on the national screen To show television-worthy of it. Bennett’s frog-like Mitch McConnell boasts of stealing Merrick Garland’s Supreme Court seat, and he and Collins agree that fair trial involves “no witnesses, no evidence.” Dershowitz warmly greets wealthy pedophile and Trump buddy Jeffrey Epstein (driver) before adding that he is still proud to have defended OJ Simpson and Claus Von Bülow before contradicting anything he ever said about impeachment from Donald Trump said. Lovitz ‘Dershowitz notes that the Menendez brothers have escaped and proudly says: “My business card says” It doesn’t look good!

I’m hip for today’s music

SNL officially loves Halsey. And although I wasn’t particularly enthusiastic about her double assignment earlier this season, the singer can definitely keep a grade and the stage. And if the leather-boot-scoot choreography in the tension “You Should Be Sad” gets to the point, then maybe that’s just me.

“What the hell is that thing?” – The Ten-To-Oneland Report

Again, there was no proper ten-to-one sketch because Driver threw on Halsey’s second number and then right on the good nights, but I’m counting the ketchup marriage sketch. For one thing, it can be described exactly as a “ketchup marriage sketch”. Second, where the hell would you put it differently? A combination of moaning pun (ketchup bottle driver claims ketchup bottle bride Cecily Strong would chill the bottom of the bottle) and impressive straightforward action (sorry ACTING!), The goofy little piece kept refusing to die death it seemed ready to die in the beginning. The sketch packed melodramas from the BBC era in a silly package and made me smile despite my better instincts. And proud. The driver’s haughty ketchup container is named “Windemere”, and Cecily’s big secret (apart from her bastard-loving child with Kyle Mooney’s hot sauce bottle) is that she secretly has cats all the time, and she tells of the suddenly biased Windemere angry, “You are not even Heinz, you dirty hunt!” and again I’m not proud of it. But Driver and Strong behaved in such a way that Driver’s goodbye pain, “I don’t like to tell you that”, went through the horror of this gag to make me laugh. That’s what the last sketches are for, people.

