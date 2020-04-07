The thread of Creek Passover’s tweet on this sheet is perfection

As the COVID-19 quarantine continues to evolve, we find ourselves surrounded by some of our favorite family holidays. All families around the world will face different Easter, Passover and Ramadan than they have ever experienced before. As a secular Jew, I am one of the few religious traditions obsessed with celebrating the festival and, naturally, I was disappointed that I would not spend it with my family. (I’m here for all your zoom cedars though!)

If you grew up with a Jewish family, here’s the short version: Passover is a big Jewish holiday where we think God helped the Israelites escape from slavery by slaughtering ten Israelites before the Israelites freed slaves. (Christians might think of this as a book of journeys))

We celebrate this time, in part, with a ritual called a Seder, where we narrate the story of the journey and eat various symbolic food to commemorate the journey. Like most Jewish holidays, it follows a simple anecdote: They tried to kill us, we survived, let us eat!

Speaking of Jewish culture, tonight we have gathered separately to say goodbye to one of our favorite television shows, Shits Creek. Created by adamant Jewish father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy, Sheets Creek is wrapping up its sixth and final season tonight. But what does the journey of the Rose family tell us about the Passover?

Author Rachel Klein shared a great Twitter thread about Passover and Roses, which you can check out below:

The word “Egypt” in Hebrew means “mitzraim”, which means “narrow space” or “narrowness”. At the beginning of our annual Seder, my husband always said that Passover not only hinders us physically, but also spiritually, spiritually, from pic.twitter.com/OA2PzU3Pwa

– Rachel Klein (@cracklein) April 7, 2020

The roses thought they had it and were devastated to lose it. They had to leave two rooms in the motel, most of their possessions were released (except for all of Myra’s wigs; must be the reason)) and they were suddenly trapped in a small town. They felt… constricted. pic.twitter.com/v6fuCu6dQ0

– Rachel Klein (@cracklein) April 7, 2020

This was contrary to their wishes – though they had acquired their own ability to expand their world, it was torn apart in basics. pic.twitter.com/ZqOnDNjvi9

– Rachel Klein (@cracklein) April 7, 2020

There is something about a crisis that brings us closer and emphasizes the importance of our family – the people we were born with and what we found.

This virus is not even a metaphor of the Bible. But in Passover on those stories, no matter what our circumstances, we can help to understand our own lives, like roses we can try to find ways to expand and enrich our world at a time when things are so deeply narrow. He feels dark. pic.twitter.com/PCR9Ce8HMs

– Rachel Klein (@cracklein) April 7, 2020

We may be stuck in our home or narrow in our collective circumstances, but the human spirit is a thing on the right and it always tries to fly. pic.twitter.com/yEXaFgN2PG

– Rachel Klein (@cracklein) April 7, 2020

I am not spending the Passover under the same roof as my family, but we will be together in spirit and at the calling of the assembly. While I am sad to say goodbye to the residents of Rose and Sheets Creek, I am delighted that their journey has come full circle.

Here we hope we come out of this crisis safe and sound. I love that journey for us.

Chag Samich, bee. pic.twitter.com/NyILuG1W4L

– Rachel Klein (@cracklein) April 7, 2020

(Via Twitter, Image: CBC / PopTV)

