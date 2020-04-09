The threat from Iran to U.S. forces in Iraq remains a ‘significant’ US-based diplomat

WASHINGTON – The Iranian-backed military continues to pose a “significant” threat to US forces in Iraq, a top State Department diplomat for the Middle East said Thursday, about a week after US President Donald Trump warned. Trump an attack by Iran or its proxies. .

Speaking to journalists over a teleconference, David Schenker, assistant secretary of Near Eastern Affairs at the U.S. State Department, did not elaborate on the threat, but said: “It has continued to be significant.”

Iranian-supported paramilitary groups regularly establish bases in Iraq that host U.S. forces, as well as the area around the U.S. embassy in Baghdad.

On Monday, three Katyushka rockets landed near a district in southern Iraq employing workers for foreign oil companies, including U.S. oil company Halliburton. No injuries or injuries were reported.

Last week, Trump said that Iran or its proxies planned a sneak attack on U.S. targets in Iraq, and warned them to pay a “hefty price” but did not provide those details.

Relations with the United States have been bitter since the Islamic Revolution overshadowed the US shah in Iran in 1979 and culminated in a period of theocratic rule.

While there was a detainee in the 2015 Iran deal deal, relations with Trump’s decision deteriorated almost two years ago to renounce the multilateral agreement and reimpose sanctions on the United States that have plagued the Iranian economy.

Worsening tensions, a Jan. 3 US drone strikes in Iraq kill Qassem Soleimani, leader of Iran’s elite Quds Force, as well as Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who established the Shi’ite Kataib Hezbollah militia in Iraq after the US invasion in 2003 Iraq.

Earlier this week, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States had proposed a ‘Strategic Dialogue’ with Iraq to be held in June, a bid to restore strained bilateral ties.

Schenker, who in March said Washington was “deeply disappointed” by Iraq’s performance in protecting U.S.-led coalition forces, reiterated that Baghdad needs to take steps if it values ​​cooperation. of Washington.

“It is up to the Iraqis – if they value that relationship – to take some steps and include providing protection to coalition forces in Iraq, if they want those forces to remain,” he said.

