The three best CBD bombs

If you’re feeling stressed out after a long day, one of the best bath bombs on CBD can help cool you down. In the summary below you will find a comprehensive guide to everything you need to know about CBD bathroom products, from decoding terminology to understanding dosages.

Understanding labels

One of the most important things to look for is whether a CBD product is a full spectrum, broad spectrum or isolated CBD. It is estimated that full spectrum CBD offers maximum therapeutic benefits, as different compounds of the whole plant (known as CBD, terpenes and flavonoids) are used and work in tandem with synergistic effect. In contrast, CBD isolates contain only CBD, which means fewer treatment benefits, but for people with THC intolerance, this is a good option as full spectrum will contain very trace amounts of THC (although not enough to make it illegal). If you want the best of both worlds, the therapeutic benefits minus the THC, you can go for something called the broad spectrum CBD, which uses the whole plant but does not contain THC.

dosage

Make sure your bath bomb lists how many milligrams of CBD it contains, as this is one way to avoid shady sellers. A complicated dose because everyone’s body is different. However, some people base their dose on their weight, specifically: milligrams of CBD per six pounds per 10 pounds, depending on the pain, stress or inflammation they are dealing with. If you’re new to CBD, consider starting on a smaller dose – because while CBD won’t cost you high, exaggerating CBD may make you more sleepy than you want.

A closer look at other ingredients

When buying any type of CBD product, you should look for companies with proofs of a third-party lab, as this should ensure you get a safe and high-quality CBD.

Many CBD bath bombs will also contain soothing essential oils to relieve further stress, and vegetable oils provide great hydration for dry skin, like coconut oil. Others contain epsom salt, which is rich in magnesium and relieves pain.

While reviewing the ingredient list, you will also want to make sure your bath bomb does not include any of the following: benzene, aldehydes, phthalates, talc, and parabens derivatives as all of these components have been linked to health problems, including an increased risk of developing ovarian cancer.

Check out the best CBD bombs. All are highly rated and stocked with other natural ingredients to help you find your own breed.

We only recommend products we like and we think you do too. We may receive some sales from products purchased from this article, written by our trading team.

1. Best Bath Bomb Including CBD: Scary CBD Bath Cubes on Sunday

While the price tag may seem a little steep, you get three high-quality, wide-spectrum bath bombs, 50 milligrams of CBD per order. According to one reviewer, “These bath kittens make your bath look like a tie-dye shelter when they dissolve, which is so much fun.” Designed in the form of a lovely teddy bear, it contains an aromatic blend of essential oils – including mint, lavender, orange and lemon – for a soothing yet invigorating bath. The coconut oil also used is a deep moisturizer. Noteworthy: No fillers or THC to worry about.

Furthermore, all of the raw materials used in the bath bombs undergo full panel testing to ensure that they are free of residual metals and pesticides, and are processed in a GMP-certified laboratory.

2. Strongest: Coy CBD Bath Explosion Extracts

If you are looking for a bath bomb that offers high doses of CBD, this 100 milligram wide spectrum of CBD-free spectrum is the way to go. Designed in the form of fun koi fish, the colorful bath bomb has been tested in a third-party lab for purity and power, and is available in three different scents, such as the soothing mint, eucalyptus, lavender that appears here. It comes loaded with essential oils, epsom salt, coconut oil, and even kaolin clay healing. It’s mostly free of THC, as well as pollutants like pesticides and heavy metals.

3. Best Budget: Only CBD Bath Bomb

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly beginner option, this selection from Just CBD has a lot to offer. It uses CBD isolation, and the lowest dose on this list at 25 milligrams, so it’s a good way to dip your toes in CBD water before committing to more expensive dosing options. It includes epsom salt and essential oils for deep soothing absorption and its list of ingredients is particularly clean of things you cannot express. The products were also tested in the laboratory for purity.