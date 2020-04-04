The three best dough food processors

If you make bread or dough frequently, consider investing in the most powerful food processor on this list. This selection from Berville has a maximum of 1,200 watts of output, and comes with an exceptionally large 16-cup and 2.5-cup bowl to handle both large and small kitchen tasks. You get two to one here.

In addition to all the important pulse function, other features for love include an ultra-wide 5.5-inch parachute (which means less cutting before), two different size pushers, a unique countdown timer (which also counts up), no smooth rubber feet for added stability, and a silicone seal that reduces The leak when you mix a lot of liquid.

Reviewers report making dough for pasta, bread, biscuits, pastries and cookies; One buyer noted he made “some of the best knits I’ve seen.” Another buyer commented that this model was expensive but “solid,” and outperformed a model they had owned previously that didn’t complete it when it couldn’t handle dough to their liking.

Helpful Review: “This food processor is a beast. The large feed throat makes it easy to put whole large vegetables into it. The slice can make the finest slices even from the finest vegetables like tomatoes. It handles dough easily. The bowl is large enough to make the job of a full recipe without problems. And if that’s not enough, it does it all quietly. It’s slices and slices through everything barely above the whisper. “

