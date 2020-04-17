The three best electric can openers

Traditional can openers can be a hassle to use, and they can also result in a little effort. The best opening of the electric bins will allow you to quickly open a can with minimal effort.

There are two main things to consider when buying an electric opener: size and whether the opener cuts the top or the side of the can.

size

Most electric binder openers sit on your counter, which is not ideal if you are squeezed into space. But there is also the opening of compact handheld electric bins that you can put in the drawer.

Remember: Sheet openers don’t work with larger bins, so if that’s a concern for you, be sure to check back.

Side cutting vs. top cutting

Top-cut electric bins open around the inner circumference of the lid, which means the blade may contact the contents inside. Opening a top cut also tends to leave jagged edges behind, so they’re a little less secure. However, top-cut can openers are still very common and do the job.

Opening side cutting boxes, on the other hand, slides around the side of the can just below the lid rim. This results in a cleaner and less jagged cut, which also prevents contact with the contents inside the can.

Below is my summary with the best opening of the electric bins. And just in good shape, I also attached a handy electric jar opener.

We only recommend products we like and we think you do too. We may receive some sales from products purchased from this article, written by our trading team.

1. Best overall

This electric opener opens the can on the side for a clean cut cut from jagged edges. The operating lever does not require much pressure to operate, and the magnet removes and holds the lid after cutting, so you can easily grab the can. For added versatility, it features a built-in bottle opener at the front and a knife sharpener at the back. However, keep in mind: Reviewers report that this option doesn’t work well with larger bins, but works well with standard 14.5-ounce cans.

According to the fans: “I bought this machine after deep cutting my finger on the handheld bins opener. It had good reviews, but it turned out to be a great opening! That years ago ?? “

2. Best for large cans

The Cabinett Electric Cans Opener works well with consistently high ratings, and works well with larger bins up to 32 grams, as well as with smaller ones. It comes in four finishes including brushed stainless steel for an upscale feel, but unlike the above option, it slides around the top of the can instead of on the side, so there’s more risk of getting a jagged edge. The magnet removes and holds the lid after cutting, like the first choice, and the lever is removable for easy cleaning.

According to the fans: “I chose it for look and price. It turned out to be a good choice. The can opener works great. It opened every can I tried. It’s high enough for large bins, easy to use, easy to clean and very quiet.”

3. The best electric hand opener

My best handheld electric can opener is this side cutting model from Kitchen Mama. It’s small enough to fit in a kitchen drawer, but since it’s battery-powered, you can also lock it in a backpack or picnic basket for camping and picnics. It’s as easy to operate as other options, but since there is no magnet, you will need to remove the lid yourself. However, it locks on a can only with one hand, which can be a big advantage. Instead of plugging it into the socket, this opener requires four AA batteries to run that are not included.

According to the fans: “Works perfectly! When I have to open a can I just put it on the edge, just put it up at the edge of the can and push the button up. When it finishes opening just press the button again and it flips and stops. The lid is covered with a clean margin, nothing sharp that can Cut when you remove the lid. “

Also great: electric jar opener

This automatic electric jar opener makes the opening jars easier at last. All you have to do is place it on the top of the jar lid and press a button, and it will rotate the auto part for you automatically. The opener jaws are adjustable, and reviewers say it works on jars of all sizes. The compact opener operates on two AA batteries, which are not included.

According to the fans: “This item works great! It opens tough jars that even my husband can’t open. It would be a welcome gift for someone with arthritis in their hands.”