The three best filtered water bottles

It is important to drink enough water, but staying hydrated can be a challenge if your water source is treated with chlorine – or worse, if it is not legitimately safe to drink. Fortunately, the best filtered water bottles can help you reach your hydration goals while filtering out some of the things you don’t want in your water and improving their flavor.

There are actually two types of filtered water bottles: those that remove unwanted odors and flavors in tap water, and those that make untreated water safer. drink up. Many water treatment systems use a cost-effective process called chlorine to help eliminate harmful bacteria before they reach your tap. Chlorine is safe for drinking at low levels, but it can also change the smell and taste of the water. If your tap water is safe to drink but you don’t like their taste, a water bottle with a carbon filter can help remove chlorine and give your water a crispier flavor. However, it is important to remember that a carbon filter is not compatible with untreated or poorly treated water.

If you plan to use your bottle of untreated water when traveling, camping or hiking, you will need a heavier filtered water bottle. Look for a bottle specifically designed to filter out the most dangerous protozoan bacteria and cysts that can make you seriously ill. But remember, you’ll still need to follow the manufacturer’s instructions precisely and you can increase the likelihood of water safety by boiling or treating with iodine in addition to filtration. And regardless, there are no guarantees here that you’re getting all of your water out that could make you sick – but it’s definitely better than no filter at all.

Whether you need a filtered water bottle for health or just a taste preference, these filtered water bottles are an easy way to drink safe and delicious water on the go.

We only recommend products we like and we think you do too. We may receive some sales from products purchased from this article, written by our trading team.

1. The best filtered water bottle for more delicious tap water

The 26-ounce Premium Brita Water Bottle will be your goal to filter out the taste or smell of chlorine in tap water (though not untreated water). It contains a version of the active carbon filter known by the British House, and also has a convenient carry loop around the top.

The bottle is designed to use a standard cup holder and has a leakproof lid that opens with a push of a button so you can sip. Easy to clean, too – the hard-boiled plastic bottle without BPA is safe for a top-class dishwasher. (Just don’t forget to remove the filter before washing.) The manufacturer recommends replacing the carbon filter every 40 liters, or about every two months, for optimum efficiency.

Some Amazon users report that it can be difficult to drain water through the filtered straw, but with more than a thousand five-star reviews on the site, you can rest easy knowing that this bottle is fan-favorite.

Positive review on Amazon: “I love this bottle. In the school where I teach there are horrible odors and flavors of water. (…) This bottle would save absolute life. At least in my situation, there is no point and no smell (…) is worth every single penny. “

2. The most filtered water bottle for hiking and outdoor adventures

Ultralight Water Purification Bottle Ultralight, 16 ounces, is designed to remove 99.99% of the viruses, disease-causing bacteria, and protozoan cysts according to NSF 42 and 53 standards, according to the manufacturer. The bottle works like a French printing press: you fill the bottle with water and then slowly push the face container with the filter to the bottom of the bottle to produce purified water in about 15 seconds. When water is forced through the filter, they pass through two layers of nonwoven ceramic fibers that block particles like sediment. There, a positively charged network of ions to pull off infections as well, and activated carbon absorbs flavors, bad smells. According to the manufacturer, this water bottle filters 99% of particles, chemicals and heavy metals like chlorine and lead, as well as bacteria and viruses.

Each GRAYL purifier comes equipped with a replaceable purifier cartridge that can filter up to 150 liters of water before replacing. In addition to this white version, the bottle also comes in amber color.

Positive review on Amazon: “Amazing for hiking and backpacking in the falls, I don’t even bring water, with all the streams and lakes it’s easy to find a place to fill up and keep moving.”

3. The most collapsible filtered water bottle

If you need a space-saving water bottle, look no further than the BeFree Ketone. The lightweight, folding design of this 2.3-ounce soft bottle allows you to roll up and hide in a back or pocket bag and holds a pint of water as it’s expanded. That way, you can filter water wherever your adventures take you.

The bottle is BPA free and has a 0.1 micron hollow fiber filter to remove dangerous bacteria and protozoa that can make you sick, as well as sediment. The manufacturer states that the product results exceed EPA standards for drinking water and can be used with cloudy water. Each filter can process up to 1,000 liters of water before having to replace the EZ-Clean Membrane filter cartridge for replacement.

Positive review on Amazon: “I spent a few months without access to safe water sources and did not recover once when using this filter. It was very simple to assemble and use, especially cleaning it (which can hurt with other types of filters). At first I made sure the soft case failed to meet the conditions / take Beating, but it was quite durable. (…) Overall I would buy again. “

Also great: a personal water filter by Lifestraw

LifeStraw’s personal water filter is not really a water bottle, but the standalone can be used to filter water in wide-mouth water bottles or directly from the water source. Weighing just 2 ounces and 9 inches long and one inch thick – in addition, it is very easy to use. It’s a must-have kit for survival, hiking or travel kits. (Because you just can’t be too prepared for the worst-case scenario!)

LifeStraw’s 0.2-micron filter removes 99.9999% of water-borne bacteria and protozoan parasites, and can filter up to 1,000 liters of untreated water (enough water to keep one person hydrated for 5 years). It meets the EPA drinking water standards for bacteria and protozoa reduction. You do not need a replacement cartridge for this replacement – just purchase a new cartridge when it becomes difficult to drain water through the straw.

Positive review on Amazon: “It’s really good. It cleanses the pool, the river, the puddle water … etc, etc. I think it can be used to help a lot of people who struggle to gain access to the drinking water. I use them when I take long walks (day and night) in my lap Nature and forest, it saves me from carrying lots of heavy bottled water. “