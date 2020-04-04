The three best pillows for arthritis in the neck

When you suffer from arthritis in the neck, using the right pillow can help relieve neck pain and improve the quality of your sleep at night. Getting yourself one of the best neck arthritis pillows will help you adjust properly to your neck and spine, alleviating some of your discomfort. However, when you buy pillows, remember what works for someone else may not work for you – the solidity of a pillow is a personal preference and people suffering from neck pain may have different needs.

To better understand what these needs are and to gather some useful tips on sleeping with arthritis, I teamed up with Dr. Alex Tauberg, a Pittsburgh-based chiropractor. He recommends looking at a pillow that fits it to achieve the perfect height for your neck. Your favorite sleep:

Sleeping side: The best type of pillow will be one that is about the same height as the spacing between the midline of the neck and the shoulder. “It allows your head to sag a little in the pillow, but you need to keep your neck in a fairly straight position,” explains Dr. Tauberg.

Rear sleepers: The best pillow for this posture is smoother or flattering but still thick enough to support the neck so it is not over-extended. "Ideally, you want a pillow that will keep your neck in neutral, where your head is likely to be just inches from the mattress," he advises.

While there are a lot of great pillows on Amazon, I’ve looked at thousands of options to find the best pillows for neck arthritis. Whether you’re sleeping on the side or sleeping backwards, these choices will help you get to the right position so you can – and your neck to rest peacefully.

We only recommend products we like and we think you do too. We may receive some sales from products purchased from this article, written by our trading team.

1. Best Pillow for Side Arthritis with Arthritis: UTTU Cervical Pillow

Asleep aside, you may not find a better quality pillow that will help your arthritis than this UTTU cervical pillow, which is optimally designed to support your head and neck. The cushion is made of a designed memory foam material and contains a removable adjustable central foam piece to change the height. It also boasts an easy-to-remove bamboo-polyester blend pillowcase when you want to wash it. Plus, fans love it: nearly 900 Amazon critics have given it a perfect five-star rating.

Helpful Review: “I suffer from arthritis. I had a pillow for about three weeks and I definitely noticed the difference in the severity of the neck pain. I used a memory foam pillow in the past, but it is softer and fits my neck outline much better. Highly recommend, especially with the warranty they offer. “

2. Best for sleeping: Memory foam pillow EPABO outline

This best-selling EPABO contour pad is also popular with people with arthritis. Although a little more expensive than the first choice, it is available in three different sizes (standard, kings and king) and comes with a 30-day satisfaction guarantee to ensure this is the pillow for you. Like the UTTU pillow, this choice is made of a memory foam with an outline design to support your neck and center foam, however, the low profile mid-dipping makes it optimal for rear sleepers (sleepers on the side who like to flip over overnight also enjoy this choice). The included pillowcase is Rayon’s polyester blend with a zipper to ease and remove the laundry.

Helpful Review :: “I have arthritis in the neck, and when it flares, I can’t turn my neck from side to side and I am constantly in pain. I have tried everything, from daily massages to prednisone without major improvements. This pillow helped me better than any other medicine and helped me recover from a neck flare that I couldn’t Get out of it. “

3. Most Affordable: Adjustable Orthopedic Pillow by Wonwo

For the low price, this Wono pad is a theft and made of a memory foam with ergonomic design and outline. While this pillow has an adjustable center similar to the other two selections on this list, it is not the backing of as many fans as possible. However, hundreds of Amazon testers love it, giving it a 4.2-star rating overall. Thanks to the different front and rear heights and immersion in the middle, this choice is also great for back sleepers, but sleepers on the side may also like the flexibility to rotate their positions as well.

According to one reviewer: “My neck is stiff from some arthritis. I had two discs replaced in the neck. This pillow helps keep me comfortable and I can rest well. I love it!”

expert:

Dr. Alex Tauberg, DC, certified chiropractor at Taberg Chiropractic and Rehabilitation