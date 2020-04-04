The three best probiotics for diarrhea

Diarrhea – defined as three loose stools a day – is an unpleasant but too common illness that can result from a wide range of conditions, including viral and bacterial infections, food intolerance, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and even some side effects. When this happens, taking the best of probiotics for diarrhea can help treat stomach problems by restoring a proper balance of bacteria in your gut.

According to Dr. Lawrence Huberman, a San Antonio-based gastroenterologist and creator of EndoMune probiotic supplements, certain types of diarrhea may benefit from probiotics.

“Antibiotic-related diarrhea, travelers’ diarrhea, infectious diarrhea due to contaminated food and stress-related diarrhea can be improved through probiotics,” he told Bustle in an email.

Specifically, he recommends taking lactobacillus probiotics. “Lactobacillus strains can benefit in cases of antibiotic-related diarrhea (AAD) as well as infectious types in children,” he added.

In addition, Dr. Huberman says that there should ideally be at least four strains and 10 to 20 billion CFUs (colony-forming units) per dose.

One thing to note: You should always consult your health care provider before you add any dietary supplement, but it is especially important to talk to your doctor before taking probiotics if you are pregnant or suffering from a serious health condition. Also, if you suffer from food allergies, pay attention to labeling the bottle to make sure it does not contain any allergens that may affect you.

Keep scrolling for more details on the best probiotics for diarrhea you can buy.

1. The best probiotics for diarrhea

This probiotic of choice for this doctor is a particularly potent probiotic to be taken in diarrhea, as it boasts a concentration of 60 billion CFU, 10 probiotic strains – including six different lactobacillus strains – and a mixture of prebiotic fibers. It has made it one of the most popular probiotics on Amazon with over 10,000 reviews and an average 4.6 star rating. In addition, it should not be refrigerated and free from common allergens such as soy, gluten, milk and preservatives.

Helpful Review: “I had diarrhea daily for weeks and my doctor got confused for the reason. I took another probiotic but I switched to the doctor’s choice and immediately started seeing improvement. My condition stabilized, and I plan to continue taking these probiotics daily.”

2. Vegetable probiotics fermented with intestinal health

In addition to a mixture of 13 lactobacillus and bipidobacterium – the latter of which is supposed to ease swelling – this vitamin B-25 pro-biotic contains fermented vegetables including alfalfa, oats, barley, grass and wheatgrass. Research shows that fermented foods may benefit overall health and reduce the severity of diarrhea. This formula also has a concentration of 25 billion CFU and is stable on the shelf so that, like the first choice, it does not need to be refrigerated. Note: These pellets may contain wheat, milk or soy as they are manufactured in a factory that processes other related products.

Helpful Review: I recently went to Africa to serve a month in a very rural area. As recommended by a travel doctor, I started taking these probiotics about two weeks before leaving the country and daily all the time I was. Keep in mind, I have mild stomach problems, GI bowel and sensitivity, but not once when I did not go I experienced a single issue. I would highly recommend this product to anyone traveling or even staying there but looking for a strong probiotic option. “

3. The best liquid probiotics

For people who prefer not to swallow pills, this liquid probiotic from MaryRuth Organics comes in an unhealthy liquid form that can be taken by itself or added to the drink. It contains 12 probiotic strains, including five Lactobacillus. In addition, they are vegan, non-GMO, USDA certified and sugar free, milk, gluten and soy. It also does not need to be refrigerated.

Note: This 100% raw vegetarian basic liquid comes from a mixture of three types of herbs, so if you have allergies, you should be careful and consult with your health care provider before taking it.

Helpful Review: “I’ve had terrible digestive problems since I took out my gallbladder in 2017. After a few days trying this product, I finally get back to normal! It tastes great. I also love that it’s in a liquid state, because I hate taking pills.”

Dr. Lawrence Huberman, board certified gastroenterologist and creator of EndoMune probiotic supplements

