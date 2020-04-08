The three-day Sensex Snaps rally is 131 points lower than the fear of a recession

The BSE barometer cut 30 shares after a significantly higher opening, lowering all profits to close at 131.18 points, or 0.44 percent lower at 29815.59. This amount was 31126.03 in daily transactions and the lowest was 29,346.99.

PTI Mumbai

latest update: March 27, 2020, 4:16 PM IST

The Sensex stock index cleared its lowest level on Friday by 131 points, putting its daily growth rate at risk due to fears of a near-post recession after the RBI, saying annual growth is projected to be The risk is due to the prevalence of COVID-19.

In an effort to support the economy during the epidemic, Shaktikanta Das, the governor of RBI, unveiled certain measures, including a sharp drop in interest rates over 11 years. The repo dropped by 75 basis points to 4.4 percent – the lowest level in at least 15 years.

In addition, the Reserve Bank increased the liquidity reserve (CRR) for all banks from 100% to 3% to release 1.37 leks in the entire banking system. It has also allowed banks to defer the payment of monthly installments for all three-month loans.

The BSE barometer cut 30 shares after a significantly higher opening, lowering all profits to close at 131.18 points, or 0.44 percent lower at 29815.59. This amount was 31126.03 in daily transactions and the lowest was 29,346.99.

The NSE Nifty, on the other hand, is up 18.80 points, or 0.22 percent, at 8,660.25.

Bajaj Finance was the largest loser in the Sensex package, accounting for a maximum of 8% of its reservoir, followed by Hero MotoCorp, IndusInd Bank, Maruti and HCL Tech.

Axis Bank, ITC, NTPC and M&M were the top winners.

Traders said that despite the sharp drop in prices, the domestic market was negatively concerned about annual economic growth amid rising uncertainty about the COVID-19 epidemic.

Announcing the decisions of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), the governor of RBI Das said: “Given the uncertainty created by the outbreak of the deadly virus, there is no forecast for growth and inflation.”

He added: “Growth forecast is 4.7 percent for the fourth quarter of 2019-20 and 5 percent for the whole financial risk.

“In such uncertain circumstances, instead of new fundraisers wanting to save their skin, RBI calm is only 3 months instead of 6 months for legal deadlines for loans and capital,” said Jim Moody, founder and CEO of Samco Securities. It has disappointed many in circulation. “

He added: “There is no doubt that the RBI is playing every card in its pocket to provide banks with the ability to lend more, to prevent a situation like the crisis, but from now on no direct assistance has been given to unprofitable industries.” Is.

Globally, the tournament ended higher in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul, while European benchmarks were in the red market.

Brent crude traded down 2.20 percent at $ 25.76 a barrel.

On the foreign exchange front, the rupee fell slightly to 75.20 against the US dollar in domestic trade.

According to the Ministry of Health, the death toll from COVID-19 reached 17 countries on Friday and the number of coronavirus cases reached 724.

The death toll from the new coronavirus worldwide has exceeded 24,000.

