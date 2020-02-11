The three most important figureheads of the 2020 Academy Awards

“Parasite” director Bong Joon-ho poses with the Oscar for Best Screenplay for “Parasite” at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020 after the 92nd Oscar at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on February 9, 2020. ( Photo by Jean-Baptiste Lacroix / AFP) (Photo by JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX / AFP via Getty Images)

At the 92nd Annual Academy Awards, the biggest story was who wouldn’t be there: a number of top-class snubs dusted off the old hashtag #OscarsSoWhite and another year without a single woman nominated in the director’s category brought an SNL Sketch that expressed the Oscars love for the “white man” and inspired Natalie Portman to walk on the red carpet in a cape embroidered with the names of the directors who had not received a nomination.

Given all of this and the history of the Academy, it seemed like another war episode (1917) or Quentin Tarantino’s love story about the past days of a white, male Hollywood (Once upon a time in Hollywood …) was ruling the night. But instead, it was Bong Joon-Ho’s story about the South Korean class struggle Parasite that received the most awards, including Best Film. While there were no surprises in the actor categories – Joaquin Phoenix, Renee Zellweger, Brad Pitt and Laura Dern all continued their dominance in the award season – it was refreshing to see a deserved outsider as the grand prize winner. Check out the three main takeaways of the evening.

Parasite makes history

Parasite’s big win was not just a beautiful moment. it was historical. The film was the first foreign language film to receive the best picture award. Three other prizes were also awarded – Best Director, Best International Feature Film and Best Original Screenplay – and director Bong Joon-Ho was dangerously close to tying Walt Disney’s record for most individual Oscar wins in a single year, already in 1954 was recorded. (Disney’s record is four. Technically, Best International Feature is given to a country, not an individual. Therefore, Bong’s official individual count is three.)

Winning Parasite as the best film also led to the best moment of the night. After producer Kwak Sin-ae spoke, the Oscars producers turned off the microphone and lowered the lights, but the crowd of stars – led by Tom Hanks and Charlize Theron – sang “Up! Above! Up! “And urged them to turn the lights back on and allow the Parasite team to finish their speeches.

Bong made the speech to executive producer Miky Lee after he had already given acceptance speeches for the other three awards in the film and expressed a deeply understandable thanks: “Thank you, I will drink until the next morning.”

Perhaps a host would have been an asset

This was the second year in a row that the Oscars had no hosts. This year’s ceremony was proof that it may be time to go back to the classic format and get someone to run the event. After Janelle Monae opened the show with a tribute to Mr. Rogers and some dancing jokers, Steve Martin and Chris Rock, who had previously been hosts, acted as substitute hosts and provided jokes about everything from Jeff Bezos and the Iowa reasons for the lack of diversity in the academy.

But after their common monologue, Martin and Rock disappeared and asked the question: Why shouldn’t they just stay and moderate the whole thing? Instead, we had a disjointed evening and the confusing phenomenon that moderators showed up with the sole purpose of… introducing other moderators. We could have used a host – or really everyone – to explain why the Academy performed Eminem 18 years after 8 mile to play “Lose Yourself”. Instead, we have to settle for Idina Menzel’s viral response.

Netflix continues to lose

After Netflix winning two against 34 at the Golden Globes last month, there was another disappointing evening. Although the streaming service led this year’s Oscar nod with 24 nods, it could only take home two awards – the best supporting actress for Laura Dern from Marriage Story and the best documentary for American Factory.

Perhaps the most surprising is that the Irishman of Martin Scorseses, for whom Netflix had spent millions to be considered a serious contender for awards, was completely excluded. The notoriously long mafia drama has Best Film, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor (both Joe Pesci and Al Pacino nominated in the category), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Camera, Best Editing Quality, Best Visual Effects, Best Costume Design and Best Product Design. Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story”, another success for Netflix, went one to six and lost in the categories “Best Film”, “Best Actress”, “Best Actor”, “Best Original Screenplay” and “Best Original Screenplay” ,

Traditional studios won the night, with Neon, Disney and Sony Pictures each taking four awards home. Universal earned three Oscars, while Warner Bros. linked Netflix to two.